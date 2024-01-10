Migrants found at Rosslare had to ‘cut hole in container as they struggled to breathe’

A total of 14 migrants, consisting of 12 adults and two children, were discovered hidden in a refrigerated trailer on board a lorry arriving at Rosslare Europort from France. Photograph: Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Bloomberg

Migrants rescued from a container at Rosslare Europort on Monday morning had to cut a hole in the side of the container as they were struggling to breathe, a Wexford councillor and first responder has said.

A total of 14 migrants, consisting of 12 adults and two children, were discovered hidden in a refrigerated trailer on board a lorry arriving at Rosslare Europort from France.

They were uncovered after one of the people inside the trailer rang the UK police to inform them they were inside the container on board the ferry.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Wexford Independent councillor Ger Carthy said the people in the container were assessed and cared for at the scene and then transferred to a processing centre in Dublin where translation services were provided, he said.

Cllr Carthy said it had been “quite a challenging and very dangerous trip for anyone to make” and it was very fortunate that there had not been an outcome similar to a previous occasion when a number of people died in a container that arrived in Rosslare.

A disaster had been averted on Monday morning, but it highlighted the desperation of people coming from “possibly war torn countries, trying to get to a better way of life”, that they would board a ship in a container.

Cllr Carthy added that the 14 people had thought they were going to the UK.

The container in which they were found was a refrigerated roll on roll off. They had been in it for 28 hours when the 999 call was made. The journey is 30 hours, this gave emergency services time to get in place for their arrival, he explained.

A Garda source confirmed that those on board the trailer were primarily Kurdish nationals, and, following medical examinations, they were brought to the nearest processing centre.

“There’s very little involvement locally,” the source said. “We just bring them on to the nearest processing centre, which I believe is Citywest in Dublin. From there, the initial processing of their details and documents will be carried out before they are taken to an accommodation centre, and a decision will be made around whether they apply for political asylum.”

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, said she was “extremely concerned” by the incident.

“We know from past experience that similar situations have led to tragic fatalities. This was an extremely hazardous undertaking and it is only fortuitous that the same did not happen yesterday,” she said, appealing for anyone with information to contact An Garda Síochána.