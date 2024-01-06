Gardaí search home and seize phone of councillor who opposed use of Galway hotel for asylum seekers

A fire in December badly damaged the Ross Lake House Hotel days before it was due to be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

Two county councillors have been questioned in relation to a suspected arson attack at a disused hotel in Rosscahill, Co Galway that was badly damaged by fire.

The fire on the night of December 16th damaged the Ross Lake House Hotel days before it was due to be used to accommodate 70 asylum seekers.

Local Fianna Fáil councillors Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh confirmed they have been interviewed by gardaí and Cllr Thomas said his phone was seized by gardaí on Saturday morning.

Both were highly critical of the decision by the Government to earmark the disused hotel for asylum seekers, but they also condemned the burning of the building.

Cllr Thomas said gardaí “ransacked” his house in Moycullen on Saturday morning. “There was doors and windows banging and shouting,” he stated.

“I live in Moycullen. Why would they come and search my house like this without the order coming from the top? Crime investigation officers were coming down from Dublin when they could look at my profile online and see that I was not the man that lit the hotel.”

Cllr Thomas had his phone seized by gardaí, although he claimed he had already given detectives video footage he had recorded of the fire.

Cllr Walsh has been questioned twice by gardaí in relation to the incident, once at a Garda station and another time in his home.

On both occasions he gave lengthy statements which he refused to sign. He said to do so would have been a “betrayal” of local people.

“I told them that I understood why the hotel was burned as there was understandable fear in the community. Whoever did it, I can understand why they did it, but I didn’t like the hotel being burned,” he said.

Gardaí confirmed they carried out four searches at properties in the Rosscahill area on Saturday morning.

The operation was conducted by Garda members attached to Galway Divisional Crime unit supported by the National Bureau of Crime Investigation.

Gardaí said a number of items were seized and sent for analysis to determine the next stages of the investigation.

The Garda described the Galway investigation to date as “large scale”, with 229 investigative tasks having been conducted and 145 statements taken.

It was one of a series of recent incidents of criminal damage at properties that have been earmarked as accommodation for refugees or asylum seekers.

A former pub, the Shipwright, in Ringsend in Dublin was set alight on New Year’s Eve amid speculation it was going to be used to house immigrants, even though it was actually due to be used for homeless accommodation.

On Thursday, gardaí said they were investigating suspected criminal damage by fire at an unoccupied building in Fethard, Co Tipperary.

Gardaí reiterated their appeal for anyone with information about the Co Galway attack to come forward.

In a statement on Saturday, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee condemned the recent spate of arson attacks.

“People need to understand these are very serious crimes which carry heavy prison sentences and those who have carried them out will be brought to justice.

“I have been in regular contact with the Garda Commissioner and I have reassured him that any resources required will be made available to him,” she said.

Ms McEntee said An Garda Síochána was “making good progress” in their investigations and called for anyone with information about earlier or possible planned arson attacks to come forward.

“It is clear that a group of people in society are intent on sowing division and fear through intimidation. I repeat that there can never be justification for such acts, regardless of circumstances or alleged motivation,” she said. – Additional reporting: PA