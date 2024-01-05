Man (30s) killed in Mayo crash, the fifth death on Irish roads so far in 2024

The most recent incident, which involved two cars, occurred on the R331 at Belladaff, Tagheen, near Claremorris at approximately 7.45am on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man in his thirties has been killed in a road collision in Co Mayo.

The incident, which involved two cars, occurred on the R331 at Belladaff, Tagheen, near Claremorris at approximately 7.45am on Friday.

Five people have now been killed on Irish roads in 2024.

Gardaí remained at the scene on Friday afternoon. A spokesman said the driver and sole occupant of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE

The driver of the other car, a woman in her 20s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road between Claremorris and Hollymount remained closed on Friday afternoon while a technical examination was conducted and local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and for road users with camera footage taken between 7.30am and 8am to make contact.

Anyone with any information can contact Claremorris Garda station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.

Meanwhile, a similar camera footage and witness appeal has been issued for a fatal collision between a truck and a car on the N22 Cork-Killarney road near Glenflesk on Thursday.

The woman who died in the incident near Glenflesk, has been named locally as 52-year-old Mary Walsh, née Fitzgerald.

Ms Walsh, a married woman, was a native of Faha, west of Killarney, and was a mother of one. Gardaí and emergency services including fire and ambulance services attended.

Ms Walsh was the driver of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the articulated truck was treated for shock.

The N22 road between Glenflesk and Lissivigeen remained closed overnight for technical examination with diversions in place on Friday morning.

Killarney Municipal District Independent councillor Martin Grady, a member of the fire service in Killarney, extended his condolences to the family and noted that Co Kerry had nine road fatalities last year.

“It is a terrible tragedy, the first fatality on the roads in Kerry this year. My condolences are to the family and local community,” he said.