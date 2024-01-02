Fresh appeal made over missing woman Imelda Keenan 30 years after her disappearance

Imelda Keenan pictured before she went missing (L) and an aged picture of what she may have looked like in her 30s. Photographs: An Garda Síochána

The brother of Laois woman Imelda Keenan (22), who went missing in Waterford city 30 years ago, has made a fresh appeal for information on her disappearance.

Gerry Keenan said his mother and two brothers had died “with broken hearts” not knowing what had happened to Ms Keenan who had been the youngest daughter in the family. She was last seen on January 3rd, 1994.

“We hope that someone will come forward. I will be appealing to the public for anybody that has information about my sister who went missing 30 years ago to come forward. It’s never, ever too late to give us the answers that we’re looking for.

“We hope that someone will give us the answers. We also hope that someone will come forward with new information. Maybe in the new year. And, of course, finally, we hope to get closure on this case and put it to bed because 30 years it’s hanging around our neck for a long, long time. And the pain just continues. And we’re in dire straits. To think that 30 years down the line, we still have no answers,” Mr Keenan said.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, he said: “I didn’t think, back in 1994, that I would be having this conversation 30 years after. It has had a huge effect on members of the family.”

Even 30 years on, the pain never went away, it was still as “raw” as it had been in January 1994, he said.

A candlelight vigil will be held on Wednesday, January 3rd, in Waterford at William Street Bridge where Ms Keenan was last seen.

Originally from Mountmellick, Co Laois, Ms Keenan had settled in the city where she lived in an apartment with her boyfriend at the time.

On the day she went missing, Ms Keenan had informed her boyfriend that she was going to the post office in the town.

She was subsequently reported missing by her brother Edward the following day.

Despite an extensive Garda investigation, there have been no further confirmed sightings of Ms Keenan.

Gardaí can be contacted at Waterford Garda station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gerry Keenan, brother of Imelda Keenan: 'We hope that someone will come forward.' Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin