Rotunda Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2024 — Arlo Robert Emmet

Mum Nicole with baby in arms, Arlo Robert Emmet, who weighed in at 4.2kg.

The first baby of the new year was born in the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, just after midnight.

Arlo Robert Emmet arrived at 12.04am, weighing 4.2kg (9lbs 4 oz) to parents Nicole and Robert Emmet from Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Two minutes later, at the Coombe hospital, Dublin, Mirha was born to Sundas Khan and her husband — their first child. The little girl weighed 1.9kg (4lbs 4 oz).

Sundas, originally from Pakistan and now living in Ireland, said: “Apart from my husband, we have no family here. We felt completely welcomed at the Coombe and the staff were wonderful in bringing Mirha safely into the world.”

At 12.13am, in Letterkenny University Hospital, Co Donegal, Amelia Kearney was born to Danielle Gallagher, weighing 3.65kg (8lbs 1oz).

Just before 12.30am, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Holly Bridget Fitzpatrick was born to Kyna Maggs and her partner Keith Fitzpatrick.

The Co Louth hospital had the first water birth of the year with midwives welcoming baby boy Ollie to parents Laura and Aidan Raftery at 1.23am.

The National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street in Dublin had their first baby at 12.45am — a girl named Rosie born to Lorraine and Kevin Diffley from Kilcock, Co Kildare and weighing 3.79kg (8lbs 5 oz). Rosie is Lily’s first sibling.

Cork University Maternity Hospital welcomed its first baby this year, a boy, at 1.02am. Sean Liam O’Halloran was born to Catherine and Brian O’Halloran from Mullinahone, Co Tipperary, weighing 4.24kg (9lbs 5oz). The first girl of the year at the hospital arrived at 2.39am, weighing 3.38kg (7lbs 7 oz), to parents Sarah and Mike Coughlan from Killeagh, Co Cork.

The Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, had their first birth “just after 1am”, said a spokeswoman, while in St Luke’s hospital, Kilkenny, Simona Matassa was born at 3.07am, weighing 2.9kg (6lbs 9oz).

The Regional Hospital, Mullingar, welcomed a girl weighing 3.6kg (7lb 15oz) at 3.38am, born to parents Ciara and Anthony Martin from Drumraney.

Mayo University Hospital welcomed its first babies of 2024 just after 5am — a boy at 5.01am and a girl at 5.27am.

The first baby of the year in Sligo University Hospital was a girl born at 5.12am.