Man who died following Co Down crash named

The Police Service of Northern Ireland are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Hilltown Road area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact them on 101. Photograph: iStockPhoto

A local man who died after a crash in Co Down has been named as Joe Rooney (45).

The pedestrian, who was from the Mayobridge area and is formerly of Rostrevor, died after a collision which took place shortly after 6am at Hilltown Road.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6am, police received a report of a collision at Hilltown Road involving a male pedestrian and a grey-coloured Audi A4.

“Joe, who was the pedestrian, sadly passed away at the scene. The road was closed for a period of time but reopened.

READ MORE

“Our inquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101.” — PA