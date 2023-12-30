Gardaí appeal for information following motorbike crash in Co Wicklow

A section of the R772 has been closed for technical examination by forensic collision investigators. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle crash on the Dublin Road at Arklow, Co Wicklow in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Shortly after 12.30am, a motorbike struck a kerb and the driver and pillion passenger fell from the vehicle, according to a garda statement. The driver and passenger made their way home where the male driver (50s) collapsed and was removed to St Vincent’s hospital and remains in a serious condition.

The female passenger (40s) of the motorcycle was also removed to St Vincent’s hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The road has been closed for technical examination by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users or pedestrians who were in the vicinity of the R772, at exit 20 from the M11 southbound travelling towards Arklow town on Saturday between 12.15am and 12.45am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arklow Street Garda station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.