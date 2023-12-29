Friday’s Top Stories: Trump disqualified from Maine ballot, Irish study exemptions surge

Sanctions against Israeli settlers should go further than travel bans – Tánaiste
Sanctions against extremist Israeli settlers guilty of targeting Palestinians in the West Bank should go further than travel bans if the violence persists, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.
It comes as a United Nations report published on Thursday deplored what it called a “rapid deterioration” of human rights in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and urged Israeli authorities to end unlawful killings and settler violence against the Palestinian population.
Earlier this month the European Union agreed to move towards sanctioning people who give financial support to Hamas, and asked its foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell to draw up a list of extremist Israeli settlers to be sanctioned.
