Friday’s Top Stories: Trump disqualified from Maine ballot, Irish study exemptions surge

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including man held over Co Tipperary death and yellow level weather warning issued

Out for a spin at Funderland: Kate Mcananey and Alicia Goslin from Swords getting into the spirit of Funderland at the RDS, Ballsbridge, Dublin. The funfair, which has taken place every year for more than 40 years runs until January 14th. Photograph: Alan Betson

Fri Dec 29 2023 - 08:18

Sanctions against Israeli settlers should go further than travel bans – Tánaiste

Sanctions against extremist Israeli settlers guilty of targeting Palestinians in the West Bank should go further than travel bans if the violence persists, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

It comes as a United Nations report published on Thursday deplored what it called a “rapid deterioration” of human rights in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and urged Israeli authorities to end unlawful killings and settler violence against the Palestinian population.

Earlier this month the European Union agreed to move towards sanctioning people who give financial support to Hamas, and asked its foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell to draw up a list of extremist Israeli settlers to be sanctioned.

Fiormer RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy arrives at Leinster House to give evidence before two committees, in July. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A Waterford taxi driver escaped with minor injuries after a tree fell on his car in the Newtown area of the city in heavy winds caused by Storm Gerritt.

