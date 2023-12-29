Friday’s Top Stories: Trump disqualified from Maine ballot, Irish study exemptions surge

Out for a spin at Funderland: Kate Mcananey and Alicia Goslin from Swords getting into the spirit of Funderland at the RDS, Ballsbridge, Dublin. The funfair, which has taken place every year for more than 40 years runs until January 14th. Photograph: Alan Betson

Sanctions against Israeli settlers should go further than travel bans – Tánaiste

Sanctions against extremist Israeli settlers guilty of targeting Palestinians in the West Bank should go further than travel bans if the violence persists, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

It comes as a United Nations report published on Thursday deplored what it called a “rapid deterioration” of human rights in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and urged Israeli authorities to end unlawful killings and settler violence against the Palestinian population.

Earlier this month the European Union agreed to move towards sanctioning people who give financial support to Hamas, and asked its foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell to draw up a list of extremist Israeli settlers to be sanctioned.

‘It’s a humanitarian disaster.’ Migrant surge overwhelms US-Mexico border: US law enforcement struggles to deal with unfolding crisis that has far-reaching implications for Biden administration

Fiormer RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy arrives at Leinster House to give evidence before two committees, in July. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Tension, a pay scandal and farewells: the business world’s winners and losers of 2023: A tech sector slowdown coupled with rising interest rates gave many a year to forget

New permit pay requirements a post-Christmas headache for many employers, says consultant: Many workers from outside the European Economic Area are in line for significant minimum salary rises in sectors affected by staff shortages

Referees may prefer Van Gogh to Picasso when it comes to painting scrum pictures: Leinster’s victory over Munster at Thomond Park contained enough scrum fodder upon which to base a thesis

A Waterford taxi driver escaped with minor injuries after a tree fell on his car in the Newtown area of the city in heavy winds caused by Storm Gerritt.

Ireland’s on a golden streak, and six other lessons 2023 on screen taught me: Including: Things will always get worse, never trust the ‘next Game of Thrones’, and the intermission needs a comeback

