Stormy weather impacts festivities again with orange and yellow warnings in place

All of Ireland remains under at least a yellow warning until Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Stormy weather is expected to continue on Wednesday, particularly in the west and south-west, with more orange weather warnings in place in a number of counties as Storm Gerrit continues to impact festivities.

Kerry and west Cork face further localised heavy showers after heavy rain overnight left certain areas with spot flooding. A Met Éireann orange warning remains in place in the two places until Thursday.

An orange warning for wind is in place in Cos Galway and Clare, meanwhile, with a risk of coastal flooding.

⚠️Status Orange - Wind Warning for Clare & Galway⚠️



Strong to gale force westerly winds🍃, coupled with spring tides. Coastal flooding is likely🌊.



Valid: 6pm Wednesday 27/12 to 6am Thursday 28/12



Please see https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy for full details pic.twitter.com/SQtgjl59r4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 27, 2023

The rest of the State remains under a yellow warning for both wind and rain until Thursday, with problems possible in coastal areas. The Met Office, which forecasts weather in Northern Ireland, has also applied a wind and rain warning.

Marine warnings are also in place, with an orange storm warning from Wicklow Head to Roche’s Point to Slyne Head and on the Irish Sea South of Anglesey, with a chance for winds to reach storm force 10. Gale and small craft warnings are in place around the whole coast. Some sailings between Ireland and Britain were delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

The last of the heavy rain was expected to clear on Wednesday morning, with some bright spells, before strong and sometimes stormy winds associated with Storm Gerrit takes hold.

On Thursday, the high winds associated with spring and high tides may lead to coastal flooding, Met Éireann predicted, though winds may die down over the course of the day.

Mixed weather with windy and rainy spells is expected throughout the week, but a calmer day is forecast for New Year’s Eve on Sunday.