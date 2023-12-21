Thursday’s Top Stories: Ireland’s emissions peak despite growing economy and rising population, Ban on sale of vapes to children to come into force

Climate plan: Ireland’s emissions peak despite growing economy and rising population
Ireland’s carbon emissions, after years of sustained rises across most areas of the economy, have peaked, according to Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan.
Speaking on Wednesday after the Cabinet approved the 2024 climate plan, Mr Ryan said estimates indicated a 4 to 5 per cent reduction in emissions during 2023 despite a growing economy and rising population – double what was achieved last year.
“We are seeing Irish people and the Irish economy starting to go green . . . in a world which is burning, where climate change has never been more clear,” Mr Ryan said.
Top News Stories
- Ban on sale of vapes and e-cigarettes to children to come into force tomorrow: A ban on the sale of vaping products and e-cigarettes to people under 18 years of age is to come into effect on Friday.
- Scramblers, quad bikes, dogs, imitation firearm and €2,500 cash seized by gardaí in Dublin: Twelve scramblers, four quad bikes, a motorbike, four Bully dogs, an imitation firearm, suspected crack cocaine and over €2,500 in cash were seized by gardaí in north Dublin on Wednesday.
- Deliveroo rider João Ferreira has ‘a long journey’ ahead after losing part of leg in incident with Garda car: The Brazilian Deliveroo rider who was seriously injured in an incident involving a Garda vehicle on the M50 has described the moment he was told that part of his leg would be amputated: “It wasn’t easy to realise that you lost a part of a leg … it was very, very tough.”
- Warning issued over potential injuries caused by flying champagne corks: All set for a Bucks Fizz or a Mimosa on Christmas morning? Looking forward to opening the champagne as the clock approaches midnight on New Year’s Eve? Be careful this festive season warn researchers, writing in the Christmas issue of the British Medical Journal (BMJ).
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
News from around the World
- Hamas insists on end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza before hostage talks can begin: The United States said “very serious” negotiations were taking place in Egypt on a new Gaza ceasefire and release of more Israeli hostages.
The Big Read
- Michael Lynn: The Celtic Tiger solicitor who flew high and fell fast: Former solicitor Michael Lynn, who transformed himself from a small-time solicitor with a practice in west Dublin to a property tycoon with an international investment portfolio and a dream home in Howth with its own private beach, has been found guilty of stealing almost €18 million from six financial institutions.
The best from Opinion
- Finn McRedmond: Even on the shortest day, we refuse to succumb to darkness. That’s a cause for hope
- Mary Wingfield: We need to talk about assisted human reproduction, not just surrogacy
- John McManus: There’s no moral argument for the State to subsidise private schools. Just a pragmatic one
Today's Business
- Focus on toxic algorithms vital to regulate Big Tech in meaningful way: In the category of “least surprising regulatory development of 2023″, I nominate the recently announced end-of-year convergence of Elon Musk, Twitter/X, the EU and Ireland. All have been brought together by the recently enacted Digital Services Act (DSA), a sprawling piece of EU regulation intended to place controls on some aspects of Big Tech, writes Karlin Lillington.
Top Sports news
- The top 25 highlights of the year in Irish women’s sport: From Aussie Rules to athletics, sailing to soccer and everything in between, 2023 has been a spectacular year for Ireland’s sportswomen
Martyn Turner
Video & Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters