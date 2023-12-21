Thursday’s Top Stories: Ireland’s emissions peak despite growing economy and rising population, Ban on sale of vapes to children to come into force

Page one photo: João Ferreira has ‘a long journey’ ahead after losing part of leg in incident with Garda car. Photograph: Evan Treacy

Ireland’s carbon emissions, after years of sustained rises across most areas of the economy, have peaked, according to Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan.

Speaking on Wednesday after the Cabinet approved the 2024 climate plan, Mr Ryan said estimates indicated a 4 to 5 per cent reduction in emissions during 2023 despite a growing economy and rising population – double what was achieved last year.

“We are seeing Irish people and the Irish economy starting to go green . . . in a world which is burning, where climate change has never been more clear,” Mr Ryan said.

Michael Lynn has been found guilty of stealing almost €18 million from six financial institutions. Photograph: Collins Courts

Focus on toxic algorithms vital to regulate Big Tech in meaningful way: In the category of “least surprising regulatory development of 2023″, I nominate the recently announced end-of-year convergence of Elon Musk, Twitter/X, the EU and Ireland. All have been brought together by the recently enacted Digital Services Act (DSA), a sprawling piece of EU regulation intended to place controls on some aspects of Big Tech, writes Karlin Lillington.

The top 25 highlights of the year in Irish women’s sport: From Aussie Rules to athletics, sailing to soccer and everything in between, 2023 has been a spectacular year for Ireland’s sportswomen

