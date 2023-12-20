Minister rejects Garda Commissioner claims force was not notified about plans for Galway hotel

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has disputed claims made by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris that gardaí were not notified that a disused hotel in Co Galway was to be designated as a centre for asylum seekers.

A fire destroyed the Ross Lake House Hotel in Rosscahill on Saturday night, just days before it was to be opened to international protection applicants, and the incident is now the subject of a “major” criminal investigation.

It was reported on Wednesday that Mr Harris said An Garda Síochána lost opportunities to increase safety around the hotel because it was not notified about the plans.

However in an interview with The Irish Times, Mr O’Gorman said an email was sent to gardaí last Friday afternoon. Asked if it was the case if gardaí had not been properly informed, he said: “it is not [the case[”.

“We have a community engagement team now that is set up which supports the opening of new accommodation and there’s a protocol set out. First of all, a briefing note is circulated to local elected reps, TDs, senators and councillors and there is an opportunity for them to ring or email and seek clarification.”

“Straight after that email goes out, an email goes out to statutory services. So that is Tusla, the HSE, a named contact in An Garda Síochána, the Department of Justice, Department of Health and other departments. That email went out on Friday afternoon very soon after the email to elected representatives went out. So when I saw the story The Irish Times this morning and heard the commentary on Morning Ireland I was very surprised, so I asked officials to check and we can confirm that the notification was made to An Garda Siochana and the other statutory bodies.”

“As you know, we’re not accommodating everybody we need to accommodate right now. And that’s going to create pressure but we have a statutory obligation to do this. We’re providing the relevant information to elected reps, statutory bodies, communities, in terms of where we are in opening new accommodation. We will take all measures to ensure the safety of property.”

Mr Harris said if the Garda had been notified it could have performed risk assessments and could have offered safety advice to the property owners. However, in the case of Ross Lake House, gardaí realised the building had been designated for asylum seekers only when contacted by local councillors.

“The notification was through local sources and then just the evidence of work being carried out,” he said.

He made his remarks at a public meeting of the Policing Authority in Dublin on Tuesday and his account initially put pressure on the Government, adding to claims that it has botched its communication strategies surrounding accommodation for asylum seekers.