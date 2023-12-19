IrelandMorning Briefing

Tuesday’s Top Stories: Battle for Barne Estate heats up; local links to Galway hotel fire investigated

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including John Magnier’s battle to buy one of Co Tipperary’s most prized farms

Members of Trinity College Dublin Chapel Choir take part in a Christmas carol presentation. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Tue Dec 19 2023 - 07:48

Gardaí believe Galway hotel fire the work of local opposed to immigration

The fire which gutted much of a historic Co Galway hotel earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation was the work of a local person, gardaí believe.

The blaze, which broke out at the Ross Lake House Hotel in Rosscahill, near Oughterard, on Saturday night is being treated by gardaí as arson.

The 13 bedroom house, which is in private ownership, was the site of protests last week following an announcement it was to be used for temporary accommodation for 70 asylum seekers, including some who have been forced to sleep rough due to a lack of beds.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

The Big Read

Fiona Reddan asks will 2024 really be the year that employers and employees alike finally start to make contributions? Photograph: iStock

The best from Opinion

Today's Business

Top Sports news

Martyn Turner

Martyn Turner Cartoon

Education Highlights

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES