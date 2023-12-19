Tuesday’s Top Stories: Battle for Barne Estate heats up; local links to Galway hotel fire investigated

Gardaí believe Galway hotel fire the work of local opposed to immigration
The fire which gutted much of a historic Co Galway hotel earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation was the work of a local person, gardaí believe.
The blaze, which broke out at the Ross Lake House Hotel in Rosscahill, near Oughterard, on Saturday night is being treated by gardaí as arson.
The 13 bedroom house, which is in private ownership, was the site of protests last week following an announcement it was to be used for temporary accommodation for 70 asylum seekers, including some who have been forced to sleep rough due to a lack of beds.
