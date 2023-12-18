Monday’s top stories: Stop paving gardens, Dubliners told; locals send support to builder jailed in US

Tight rope walker Gina Morales performs on the opening night of Duffy's Circus at the weekend. The circus runs until January 7th at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photograph: PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has condemned the suspected deliberate setting of a fire at a Co Galway hotel on Saturday which was being prepared to accommodate up to 70 asylum seekers.

Mr Varadkar also strongly defended the Government’s policies on refugees and asylum seekers. He said while there had been a “step-change” in the numbers coming into Ireland, creating substantial pressures on accommodation, Government policies were robust and the response of many communities had been incredible.

The Taoiseach said he was deeply concerned over the fire at Ross Lake House near Oughterard on Saturday. It follows a number of arson attacks since 2019 on properties intended to accommodate those seeking international protection.

A graphic showing the height of the proposed Dough Mountain turbines. Graphic Paul Scott

Trouble with wind turbines: ‘The green agenda is being used to benefit those already benefiting’: Thirteen years after a development of eight wind turbines on a mountain slope in Co Leitrim was blocked by planning authorities, the community finds itself embroiled in a similar fight. Some locals cast it as a corporate giant squeezing the value from a mountainside with little in return for those living nearby.

The perils of mangling a name: How would you pronounce Kristalina Georgieva? The first name of the managing director of the IMF is easy enough for English speakers. The second is another matter entirely.

The old sliotars, with their thick rims and unstable cores, were not designed for precision plays.

How the development of the smart sliotar changed the game of hurling: How do you start a revolution? In May 2011, on the same day that Queen Elizabeth visited Croke Park, the late Mossy Mullins and Rory Williams had an audience with the Hurling Development Committee. The unseen work of people like Mullins led to the transformative impact of the modern sliotar which has facilitated the rise of an intricate, short-passing game.

Jenny Clifford celebrates Dicksboro's win over Sarsfields in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship at Croke Par on Sunday. Photograph: Inpho

‘I love Christmas, but not the pressure to create lifelong perfect memories’: And so this is Christmas. At last! I love Christmas. “I’ve always loved Christmas, except for a period of a few years when I hated it, but now I love it again. Thankfully. Because you must love Christmas. Otherwise, you’re the Grinch and people will tell you that you secretly love Christmas,” writes Jen Hogan.

'I love Christmas, but not the pressure to create lifelong perfect memories': And so this is Christmas. At last! I love Christmas. "I've always loved Christmas, except for a period of a few years when I hated it, but now I love it again. Thankfully. Because you must love Christmas. Otherwise, you're the Grinch and people will tell you that you secretly love Christmas," writes Jen Hogan.

Seven steps to saving over seven days to Christmas: This time next week it will all be over bar the eating, drinking and – possibly – the shouting if random board games and ill-advised drunken charades go awry. However, this week will determine the duration and severity of your seasonal financial hangover and Conor Pope has some tips on how to avoid it being too much of a headache.

There is nothing more magical than flying into Dublin Airport at Christmas: There is nothing more magical than to fly into Dublin Airport in the run-up to Christmas, writes an Irish woman abroad. "The drive to my parents' house …my mum flinging open the front door, her Christmas pinny stained with the evidence of her baking delights."

Advice column: ‘My partner is willing to fight for me after I had an affair – but I don’t know whether to stay’: “During the summer I met someone else and fell deeply in love. This person feels the same way but lives abroad and we’ve only met a handful of times. I told my partner about the affair within weeks of it starting, with the intention of leaving the relationship.”

