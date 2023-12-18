Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fatal crash in Galway

Gardaí have asked anyone who may have footage or information relating to separate crashes in Galway and Donegal to make contact. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí in Galway and Donegal are appealing for witnesses to separate road traffic collisions on Monday, in one of which a person was killed.

In Co Galway, a person was fatally injured in a single-vehicle collision shortly after 5am. The incident happened on the N59 Moycullen Road.

Gardaí and emergency services attended and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was removed to University Hospital Galway, where a postmortem will take place. Garda forensic collision investigators conducted a technical investigation of the scene before the road was reopened.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and who were travelling in the area between 2.30am and 5am on Monday are asked to make it available to gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

In Donegal Gardai are appealing for information following an incident in the Moville area in which a car collided with a man in his 50s who was jogging on the R238 Derry to Moville Road, between 7am and 8am.

The driver is understood to have stopped to assist the man before continuing their journey.

The man who was hit was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who was travelling on the R238 between 7am and 8am and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing to the motorist involved in the collision to come forward.

Gardaí can be contacted at Buncrana Garda station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.