Wife of Irish-Palestinian citizen in Gaza makes plea to Government to secure family’s release

The wife of an Irish-Palestinian citizen caught up in Gaza has made an emotional appeal to the Government to secure his release.

Zac Hania, his four sons and wife Batoul along with Mr Hania’s a nephew Muhammad had hoped to leave Gaza through the Rafah Crossing between Gaza and Egypt in late November.

But while the family were allowed to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing, Mr Hania and his nephew were not.

Mr Hania and his nephew’s names were not on a list of evacuees from the Gaza Strip. Irish authorities told the family they were unable to assist in his efforts to leave the embattled enclave.

The Department of Foreign Affairs told the family that “relevant authorities” had not accepted his name on to a list of Irish citizens with clearance to leave Gaza through Rafah.

Mr Hania’s wife Batoul and four Irish-born sons – Mazen, Ismael, Ahmed and Nour – subsequently arrived in Ireland after escaping Gaza.

Batoul Hania said the parting from her husband was “very, very difficult” and “heartbreaking.”

“It was not just saying goodbye to somebody. If you are in extraordinary conditions, you are leaving somebody in danger,” she said.

“I was crying for him, ‘I’m not going, I’m not going to leave you alone and I’m not going to leave you behind. I don’t know what will happen to you.’ He was telling me that ‘If I was killed, at least you and the kids are in a safer place’.”

Speaking on Saturday with Barry Lenihan on RTÉ Radio 1 Ms Hania said: “I am appealing to anybody of authority, any political figure and the authorities, please, please do something about this shattered family. I know that all the families in Gaza are under attack are in danger but please if you cannot ceasefire, if you cannot do something for everybody in Gaza, do something for your own citizens.”

She said “I know that the mother does not abandon her children. Please, Irish Government, you are the mother of every Irish citizen in Gaza. Now they are in danger. They are suffering in danger every minute,” she said, asking for intervention that would bring her husband and his nephew, Muhammad, here to their families.

“It’s Christmas time. Every family here is going to have a good time next week but unfortunately not my family,” she said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it would continue to work with authorities in the region to secure the release of the remaining, small number, of Irish citizens who remain in Gaza.

Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that a “small number” of Irish citizens remain in Gaza.