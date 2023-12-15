Fisherman who died on trawler after losing balance in poor weather is named

A young fisherman who died on board a trawler after he lost his balance amid poor weather conditions has been named as Desmond (Des) Hurley, of Kinsale, Co Cork.

Mr Hurley, who was in his 20s, was injured on board a vessel 200km off the southwest coast in the early hours of Thursday morning. He was found unconscious.

An Irish Coast Guard helicopter was en route to the trawler to offer assistance when Valentia Coast Guard was informed that Mr Hurley had died.

Mr Hurley, who was from Eltin’s Wood in Kinsale, is survived by his parents Jimmy and Noreen, his siblings Chris, Mark, Jemma and Vikki and his partner Larissa. He was predeceased by his nephew Robbie.

His family said he would be much missed by his grandparents, extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends, especially in the fishing community.

Mr Hurley will lie in repose at Gabriel and O’Donovan’s funeral home in Kinsale on Sunday from 5pm, with prayers following. His removal will take place on Monday at 10.40am to St John the Baptist Church in Kinsale for requiem Mass at 11am. He will be laid to rest at St Eltin’s cemetery via the pier.

Mr Hurley was a past pupil of Kinsale Community School. He studied at the BIM fisheries college, and had worked in the fishing industry for many years.

Commercial fishing magazine The Skipper extended its condolences and sympathies to the family, crewmates and friends of Mr Hurley.

The Irish South and West Fish Producers’ Organisation said Mr Hurley was a popular and much respected fisherman.

In a statement, the Department of Transport said the incident occurred shortly after 12.30am on Thursday about 100 nautical miles west of the Blasket Islands.

“The Coast Guard liaised with the vessel. The crew member was given CPR at the scene, with assistance from Medico Cork via ship’s satellite radio communication system, but tragically to no avail. An Garda Síochána were then informed of the incident.”