Pizzeria closed after inspectors found evidence of people living in food prep area

Pizza Max in Oldcastle, Co Meath, was closed down after a visit by inspectors. Photograph: Google Maps

A closure order was served on a Co Meath pizzeria after food inspectors found evidence of people living and sleeping in its food preparation area.

On visiting Pizza Max in Oldcastle, they discovered mattresses, bedding materials, medications, clothing and personal food.

There was also personal hygiene items including toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo bottles and shower gel, hair products and brushes.

“The use of a food preparation area for living, sleeping and for personal hygiene activities poses a risk to food safety,” it said.

The closure order, listing Kasir Younas, was one of ten food business enforcement orders served by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in November.

The order filed against Mr Younis also noted that authorities had not been notified of the business with a view to having it registered.

As a consequence, official controls had not been carried out to verify its compliance with food law.

“Food placed on the market without the benefit of official controls to verify compliance with food law may be unsafe and give rise to a risk to public health,” it said.

The business operator had also demonstrated “poor food safety knowledge” and that food handlers were inadequately trained.

The order was served at the end of November and lifted on December 2nd.

FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said food businesses must be notified to the relevant competent authority before operating so that appropriate inspection agencies can ensure food safety.

“Each business must also have a positive food safety culture embedded within it. Failure to comply with basic food safety legal requirements is not only a potential risk to public health, but also a risk to the food business’s reputation if things go wrong,” she said, addressing the issues generally.

Inspectors visiting the Golden Dragon Chinese takeaway in Killarney, Kerry issued a closure order having discovered evidence food had become contaminated with rodent droppings and was subsequently placed on the market.

Baker Boys in Finisklin, Sligo received a closure order after evidence of a rodent infestation was discovered, with droppings found throughout the premises including near open foods and in areas where food was prepared and served.

An unnamed, unapproved premises in Blackrock, Co Louth was issued a closure order after it was found to be operating as a meat cutting plant and producing meat products.

The bread production area of Harrington’s Bakery on Tallow Streer, in Youghal, Co Cork was closed following the discovery of dead mice.

Oscar Pizza & Kebab on John Street, Limerick received a closure order for not being maintained in a clean condition, among other noted concerns.

Macari’s Fish & Chips in Johnstown, Kilkenny received its order after inspectors noted a lack of cleanliness, in particular build ups of dirt and grease in various areas.

The Al Huda Grocery in Summerhill, Dublin was found to have a cockroach infestation and received a closure order.

And in Limerick, The Orchard in Castletroy demonstrated a poor standard of cleaning throughout the kitchen. The inspector who issued the closure order also noted that although allergens were identified on the menu, the allergen information was inaccurate.

A prohibition order, was issued to the Bakehouse in Cashel, Tipperary, meaning a temporary or permanent block of the sale of a product. The inspection noted inadequate temperature control measures for high risk foods and withdrew a selection of cream cakes.

November’s orders were issued for breaches of food safety legislation under the 1998 FSAI Act and EU regulations. All orders bar that issued to the unapproved premises in Blackrock, Co Louth were subsequently lifted.