Friday’s Top Stories: Children’s hospital ‘swamped’ by record surge in respiratory cases; cancer patients ‘dying in cold homes’, survey finds

Children’s hospital ‘swamped’ by record surge in respiratory cases
Record levels of a common respiratory illness that particularly affects babies is putting children’s hospitals under unprecedented pressure. Almost 1,000 cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) were notified to authorities last week, and almost 370 patients, most of them children, were hospitalised.
Case numbers and hospitalisations are already almost twice as high as last winter, which was regarded as very severe for RSV. Meanwhile, cases of flu, while relatively low, near doubled last week.
The surge in cases has led to extreme overcrowding at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin and forced the cancellation of other work. “We’re absolutely swamped,” said Prof Suzanne Crowe, consultant in paediatric intensive care at the hospital. “It’s been a really terrible season so far.”
Top News Stories
- Cancer patients ‘dying in cold homes’, survey of palliative nurses finds: Nurses providing end-of-life care to cancer patients have raised concerns about people “dying in cold homes” as the occupants could not afford heating bills.
- Farm claimed by billionaire John Magnier sold to US-based property developer for more than €20m: A contract to sell the disputed Barne Estate in Co Tipperary to an Irish property developer in the United States has been agreed, The Irish Times has learned.
- Shane MacGowan funeral cortege to pass through Dublin streets today on final farewell: Arrangements have been put in place for a funeral procession today for singer Shane MacGowan, involving the Artane Band and a lone piper moving through the centre of Dublin before the cortege moves to Co Tipperary for his funeral Mass.
- Asylum seekers in Kilbride Army Camp complain of ‘prison’ conditions: Residents of an emergency accommodation centre in an Army camp in Co Wicklow say they are living in a “prison” and have been isolated and forgotten by the Government.
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
News from around the World
- Hunter Biden faces second criminal case after being indicted on nine tax charges in California: Hunter Biden is facing nine fresh indictments in California as the special counsel investigation into the president’s son intensifies against the looming 2024 election.
The Big Read
- The 50 best films of 2023 – in reverse order: 20 to 11: We continue our countdown of our favourite movies released in Ireland this year
The best from Opinion
- Diarmaid Ferriter: Shane MacGowan captured what it was to struggle on the margins of a place that didn’t want you
- Gerard Howlin: Many attracted to Sinn Féin’s paramilitary past now veering far-right
- Justine McCarthy: Irish politicians throwing around terms such as ‘scumbags’ and ‘thugs’ is a slippery slope
Today's Business
- A ‘Booker bounce’, more BookTok joy, and a schoolbooks crisis for Irish booksellers in hectic year: Christmas custom has arrived “in waves” at Greystones children’s bookshop Halfway Up the Stairs, interspersed this year with “lovely messages” for owner Trish Hennessy and her team. As the frosted window lettering announces to passersby, this is the newly crowned An Post Irish bookshop of the year.
Top Sports news
- ‘Goodbye Rosemary, thank you for your friendship - what fun we had’: Ann Ingle remembers Rosemary Smith: The first time I met Rosemary Smith was in the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Dublin. I had seen her, of course, on television and heard her on the radio. Now, here she was, a living motor racing legend, looking ravishing with blonde hair, immaculate makeup and long scarlet fingernails.
Martyn Turner
Culture and Life & Style highlights
- Fault lines trump fairy tales as Newstalk Breakfast duo do their own thing: Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman may have forged a zingy professional partnership over the years but, like any double act, the hosts of Newstalk Breakfast (weekdays) like to spend time doing their own thing too, writes Mick Heaney. For Kelly this means solo socialising, such as having a pint by herself, suggesting she’s as comfortable in her own company in private as she is confident in her opinions when on air. Coleman, on the other hand, likes to watch second World War documentaries.
Video & Podcast Highlights
- The Women’s Podcast: Revenge Porn: ‘My phone was just pinging every two seconds ‘oh my god, I’ve just been sent this of you’
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters