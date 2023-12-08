Friday’s Top Stories: Children’s hospital ‘swamped’ by record surge in respiratory cases; cancer patients ‘dying in cold homes’, survey finds

Page one photo: One of Harry Clarke’s finest and rarest works of stained glass has been acquired by the National Gallery. Photograph: Phil Pound

Record levels of a common respiratory illness that particularly affects babies is putting children’s hospitals under unprecedented pressure. Almost 1,000 cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) were notified to authorities last week, and almost 370 patients, most of them children, were hospitalised.

Case numbers and hospitalisations are already almost twice as high as last winter, which was regarded as very severe for RSV. Meanwhile, cases of flu, while relatively low, near doubled last week.

The surge in cases has led to extreme overcrowding at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin and forced the cancellation of other work. “We’re absolutely swamped,” said Prof Suzanne Crowe, consultant in paediatric intensive care at the hospital. “It’s been a really terrible season so far.”

Hunter Biden faces second criminal case after being indicted on nine tax charges in California: Hunter Biden is facing nine fresh indictments in California as the special counsel investigation into the president’s son intensifies against the looming 2024 election.

Here's the third part of Donald Clarke and Tara Brady best films of 2023 list. Photograph: Warner Bros Pictures/PA

The 50 best films of 2023 – in reverse order: 20 to 11: We continue our countdown of our favourite movies released in Ireland this year

The best from Opinion

A ‘Booker bounce’, more BookTok joy, and a schoolbooks crisis for Irish booksellers in hectic year: Christmas custom has arrived “in waves” at Greystones children’s bookshop Halfway Up the Stairs, interspersed this year with “lovely messages” for owner Trish Hennessy and her team. As the frosted window lettering announces to passersby, this is the newly crowned An Post Irish bookshop of the year.

‘Goodbye Rosemary, thank you for your friendship - what fun we had’: Ann Ingle remembers Rosemary Smith: The first time I met Rosemary Smith was in the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Dublin. I had seen her, of course, on television and heard her on the radio. Now, here she was, a living motor racing legend, looking ravishing with blonde hair, immaculate makeup and long scarlet fingernails.

Fault lines trump fairy tales as Newstalk Breakfast duo do their own thing: Ciara Kelly and Shane Coleman may have forged a zingy professional partnership over the years but, like any double act, the hosts of Newstalk Breakfast (weekdays) like to spend time doing their own thing too, writes Mick Heaney. For Kelly this means solo socialising, such as having a pint by herself, suggesting she’s as comfortable in her own company in private as she is confident in her opinions when on air. Coleman, on the other hand, likes to watch second World War documentaries.

