Friday’s Top Stories: Children’s hospital ‘swamped’ by record surge in respiratory cases; cancer patients ‘dying in cold homes’, survey finds

The most important stories you need to start your day, including details on Shane MacGowan’s funeral cortege, which is due to pass through Dublin

Page one photo: One of Harry Clarke’s finest and rarest works of stained glass has been acquired by the National Gallery. Photograph: Phil Pound

Fri Dec 8 2023 - 07:56

Children’s hospital ‘swamped’ by record surge in respiratory cases

Record levels of a common respiratory illness that particularly affects babies is putting children’s hospitals under unprecedented pressure. Almost 1,000 cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) were notified to authorities last week, and almost 370 patients, most of them children, were hospitalised.

Case numbers and hospitalisations are already almost twice as high as last winter, which was regarded as very severe for RSV. Meanwhile, cases of flu, while relatively low, near doubled last week.

The surge in cases has led to extreme overcrowding at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin and forced the cancellation of other work. “We’re absolutely swamped,” said Prof Suzanne Crowe, consultant in paediatric intensive care at the hospital. “It’s been a really terrible season so far.”

Here's the third part of Donald Clarke and Tara Brady best films of 2023 list. Photograph: Warner Bros Pictures/PA

