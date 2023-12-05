Tuesday’s Top Stories: Thomas and Molly Martens to remain in jail until ‘mid-2024′, Land agency may get up to €3bn in funds for new homes

Molly Martens and her father Thomas Martens look set to remain in prison in relation to the killing of Limerick man Jason Corbett, it emerged on Monday night - just hours after it was announced they would be released this week.

The department of corrections in North Carolina had said on Monday that the two were to be freed this week and would be placed on a 12-month supervised probationary programme.

However, late on Monday it said that it was unlikely that Martens and her father would be released on Tuesday and Wednesday as envisaged earlier in the day. They may now remain in prison until towards the middle of 2024.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

The Big Read

In his first big interview about his priorities for the HSE, Bernard Gloster says: ‘Every day is a winter, to some degree, when we talk about trolleys.’ Photograph: Alan Betson

The best from Opinion

Will an EV end up costing more or less than a petrol or diesel car?: With the launch of 241-registered cars just around the corner, some people will have their eye on one for their driveway.

Top Sports news

Champions Cup format still lacks the excitement of the old Heineken Cup days: The Champions Cup is back this week and, it seems, with barely a whimper compared to the halcyon days of yore, especially across the channel in Brexit-land.

Picture of the Day

A seal peeks out from sea foam in choppy weather on the Wicklow coast. Photograph: Fran Veale

Education Highlights

Boys outperform girls in Leaving Cert maths - and the gap is getting wider. Why?: When maths teacher Horst Punzet sets assignments for his secondary school students, they sometimes resemble art classes.

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters