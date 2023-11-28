Tuesday’s Top Stories: Crack down on ‘thugs’, Dublin councillors say; Dunnes cuts time to use vouchers

Dublin riots: Gardaí must crack down on ‘thugs’, councillors tell commissioner
Dublin communities may form vigilante groups to protect themselves from violence unless the Garda cracks down on “thugs” and far-right extremists, councillors have told Garda Commissioner Drew Harris during a tense meeting following last week’s riot.
Dublin city councillors complained Garda management had taken a “soft” approach towards the far-right and appeared to have a “policy of appeasement” towards them.
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will tell the Cabinet on Tuesday morning that she is seeking clarity on the use of force available to gardaí in dealing with serious public order incidents.
