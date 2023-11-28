Tuesday’s Top Stories: Crack down on ‘thugs’, Dublin councillors say; Dunnes cuts time to use vouchers

Trade unionists and demonstrators gather on O'Connell Street to protest about the Dublin riots. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Dublin communities may form vigilante groups to protect themselves from violence unless the Garda cracks down on “thugs” and far-right extremists, councillors have told Garda Commissioner Drew Harris during a tense meeting following last week’s riot.

Dublin city councillors complained Garda management had taken a “soft” approach towards the far-right and appeared to have a “policy of appeasement” towards them.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will tell the Cabinet on Tuesday morning that she is seeking clarity on the use of force available to gardaí in dealing with serious public order incidents.

Israel and Hamas extend ceasefire to Wednesday with more hostages due for release: Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the Gaza ceasefire by two days – Tuesday and Wednesday – during which Hamas will release 20 Israeli women and children captives seized from southern Israel by Palestinian gunmen on October 7th.

The reaction to Jane Hogan's death showed how remarkable her life was, writes Anna Kenny

My beloved aunt took her final photographs of ICU staff minding her the night before she died: Weekend newspapers carry obituaries each week, accounts of lives lived which were considered notable or remarkable for one reason or another. And every week, all around the country, people die whose lives may not be considered for a newspaper column, but who deserve to be spoken of, written about and celebrated nonetheless.

WeWork agrees incentives with Hines for lease of former Central Bank HQ: WeWork has agreed a series of incentives with developer Hines on the lease of the former Central Bank of Ireland HQ in Dublin.

End of Sexton era leaves a huge void at outhalf in Irish rugby: Perhaps it was inevitable that after a generational player such as Johnny Sexton moved into retirement he would leave something of a void.

The Secret Teacher: ‘Toby died this morning, but Jack’s parents sent him to school anyway’: He had lost his best friend of 14 years, a companion he could never remember not being there. Jack knew he was not ill, but that did not stop him feeling sick.

The watcher and the watched: A fox and an otter pup captured along the dodder river in Dublin. Photograph: Paul Campbell

