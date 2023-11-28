IrelandMorning Briefing

Tuesday’s Top Stories: Crack down on ‘thugs’, Dublin councillors say; Dunnes cuts time to use vouchers

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Caitríona Lucas inquest hears volunteers lost helmets after being hit by waves

Trade unionists and demonstrators gather on O'Connell Street to protest about the Dublin riots. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Tue Nov 28 2023 - 07:42

Dublin riots: Gardaí must crack down on ‘thugs’, councillors tell commissioner

Dublin communities may form vigilante groups to protect themselves from violence unless the Garda cracks down on “thugs” and far-right extremists, councillors have told Garda Commissioner Drew Harris during a tense meeting following last week’s riot.

Dublin city councillors complained Garda management had taken a “soft” approach towards the far-right and appeared to have a “policy of appeasement” towards them.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will tell the Cabinet on Tuesday morning that she is seeking clarity on the use of force available to gardaí in dealing with serious public order incidents.

The Secret Teacher: ‘Toby died this morning, but Jack’s parents sent him to school anyway’: He had lost his best friend of 14 years, a companion he could never remember not being there. Jack knew he was not ill, but that did not stop him feeling sick.

Picture of the Day

The watcher and the watched: A fox and an otter pup captured along the dodder river in Dublin. Photograph: Paul Campbell

Video & Podcast Highlights

