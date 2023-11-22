Human remains found on New York beach believed to be those of film-maker Ross McDonnell

Friends say a pair of red Adidas swimming trunks on the body matched a pair owned by Mr McDonnell.

Human remains found on Breezy Point Beach, in Queens, New York, last Friday, are believed to be those of Ross McDonnell, an Irish-born photographer and film-maker, who had lived and worked in the US for several years.

Mr McDonnell, a native of Dublin who went missing earlier this month, is believed to have drowned after going swimming in the ocean close to where the remains were found.

Joseph Kenny, Chief of Detectives for the New York Police Department, said friends had identified a distinctive birthmark on the body, which matched one that Mr McDonnell had, and red Adidas swimming trunks identical to a pair Mr McDonnell regularly wore when he went swimming.

The 44-year-old Emmy-winner was last seen leaving his home in Brooklyn over two weeks ago, with the alarm raised after he failed to show for a lunch date with a friend, then did not answer any calls or texts. When friends subsequently found his apartment empty, they conducted a search, eventually finding his bicycle chained to a railing at Fort Tilden Beach, three days after he’d last been seen.

Fort Tilden beach in Queens, New York, where Ross McDonnell's bike was found.

Det Kenny went on to tell reporters that the Irishman enjoyed swimming outdoors, particularly on the beaches of Queens, and regularly biked over there from his home in Brooklyn. He was last seen, it is believed, leaving his apartment in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn at about 8:30pm on November 4th, according to the NYPD.

It is thought that he went swimming after 10pm, near Fort Tilden Beach, on November 4th, and, despite being a strong swimmer, got into difficulty in the waves.

According to reports in the New York media, the remains were found by a fisherman near the Silver Gull Beach Club, near Breezy Point, on the Rockaway peninsula on Friday last.

An acclaimed film-maker and documentarian, he won an Emmy in 2021 for his cinematography on The Trade, a series screened on Showtime.

He had previously been nominated for an Emmy in 2018 for directing the acclaimed documentary Elian.