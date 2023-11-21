More than one-third of domestic water supply used by just 10% of households, CSO finds

No decision has been made over a date for introducing household water-conservation charging for excess use. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Ten per cent of domestic water users consumed more than one-third of supply last year, according to statistics released on Monday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

According to the latest CSO report, Domestic Metered Public Water Consumption, the top 10 per cent of households accounted for 35 per cent of all domestic metered water consumption in 2022.

Legislation passed between 2007 and 2017 proposed a household water allowance of 213,000 litres a year which is 1.7 times the average amount of water used by a household per year.

Above that level, the legislation provided for charges for excessive use of water, which were capped at €250 per year for water and a further €250 a year for waste water.

However, despite water conservation being one of three key themes set out by the Government in its Water Services Policy Statement 2018–2025, no decision has been made by Government in relation to a date for introducing household water conservation and the associated charging for excess use.

Uisce Éireann said it “continues to liaise with the CRU [Commission for Regulation of Utilities] and the Government in relation to this”.

The CSO report also found: