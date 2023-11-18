Teenager killed and two injured in single-vehicle crash in Co Down

Cathal McCrory from Dromore, Co Down, who died in a road crash in Katesbridge on November 18th. Photograph: McCrory family/PSNI

An 18-year-old has been killed and two people have been injured in a single-vehicle collision in Co Down.

Cathal McCrory from Dromore, Co Down, died in the incident which happened on Circular Road in Katesbridge, near Banbridge, after 12.30am on Saturday.

The driver and another passenger were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious. They have since been discharged.

“Officers provided first aid alongside colleagues from other emergency services but sadly the man, a front-seat passenger in a grey Volkswagen Golf, was pronounced dead at the scene,” Sergeant Miller-Devlin of the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

READ MORE

The road was closed but has since reopened to traffic.

Police in Northern Ireland appealed for any witnesses, adding: “We would particularly ask anyone who was travelling in the area between 12.00am and 12.30am to review any dashcam footage they may have captured and make contact with us by calling 101.”