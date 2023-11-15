Twenty-three Irish departing Gaza after opening of Rafah crossing into Egypt

People wait at the traveller's terminal on the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday as they wait to have their documents checked to cross. Photograph: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

Twenty-three Irish citizens have left or are leaving Gaza through the Rafah crossing, Michéal Martin said on Wednesday.

The group of citizens and their dependents began to depart for Egypt on Wednesday morning, the Department of Foreign Affairs had previously confirmed.

“The good news today is that 23 Irish citizens have come through - or are in the process - at Rafah,” Mr Martin told reporters in Cairo.

The Tánaiste said the people included family groups with children but added that some on the list to leave the territory today were not in a position to depart.

“People who were not in a position today to make it might be in a position tomorrow but it’s very fluid,” he said.

“Our initial response is they are in good form. Not all of them will have known each other. They’re now bonding well below at Rafah, We’ll have buses ready and so forth and transport ready to take them to Cairo and we’ll do a further evaluation there if anybody requires any health services we can make those available here. Obviously they’re in good form.”

The wife and three children of Dr Ahmed El Mokhallalati, who is working in Al-Shifa Hospital, are listed on Wednesday’s departure list but have still not been able to evacuate.

Eman Alagha, an Irish citizen and the sister of Ibrahim Alagha, has still not passed through with her husband Mohammad Laqan, who is not currently a citizen.

Arrangements are in place for staff from the Irish Embassy in Cairo to meet them and to provide them with consular assistance and support, including with onward travel to Ireland.

“We expect additional Irish citizens and dependants in Gaza to be on the list in the coming days,” a Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman said.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that all those who wish to do so will be able to exit as soon as possible.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin welcomed the move to allow Irish citizens to leave but he declined to say how many were on today’s list.

“There’s a significant number,” he told reporters in Cairo, saying the Government will continue to work on behalf of those that do not get out today. “The Israeli authorities are important interlocutors in this issue as well.”

Micheál Martin said: “The situation in Gaza is extremely grave, with the humanitarian crisis worsening by the day. We urgently need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and we are working to ensure that aid is able to reach those who need it most.

Among those leaving Gaza today are Ibrahim Alagha, his wife and three children, who are all Irish citizens. They were in Gaza City for an extended holiday when Israel began its bombardment. They have since become stranded in the conflict zone and have been waiting to exit Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

Mr Alagha (38), who is currently based in the south of the Gaza Strip, said his children aged eight, four and three, are “always asking for food or water that we don’t have”.

Mr Alagha moved to Ireland 15 years ago and had been working as an electronic engineer, living with his wife and children in Blanchardstown. He and his family came to Gaza in June on an extended holiday to visit relatives.

They fled their apartment in Gaza City last month to move in with his parents in the city of Khan Younis in the southern end of the Gaza Strip.

He arrived in Rafah at 7am local time with his family. “I’ve only fuel for one journey. I couldn’t afford any surprises,” he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

He said he had “mixed feelings” about going back to “normal life” as he was leaving behind “friends” and “memories” in Gaza.

However, the family of Irish Palestinian surgeon Dr Ahmed El Mokhallalati were trapped in Gaza City and unable to make it to the Rafah crossing despite being on the list of those allowed to leave. Dr El Mokhallalati told RTÉ radio’s News at One that he had made the decision to stay as he wanted to care for his patients.

With as many as 40 holders of Irish passports unable to leave Gaza since the hostilities began more than five weeks ago, between 20 and 30 Irish nationals were understood to be on the latest list for imminent departure into Egypt.

These would be the first Irish nationals to leave Gaza since the Israeli military campaign started, in response to the Hamas attacks that killed some 1,200 Israelis on October 7th. The death toll in Gaza now exceeds 11,000, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory.

“I’m very pleased that a number of our Irish citizens are on the list today – Wednesday – to come through the crossing at Rafah. This is very welcome news,” Mr Martin told reporters after 2am in Cairo as he arrived from Dublin.

“We will continue to work on the remaining Irish citizens to get them through. That’s one of my priorities for the visit this week.”

Irish national Ayman Shaheen, along with his wife Suha, daughter Rawan (19) and son Ibrahim (12), was hopeful of getting through the Rafah crossing today.

The family, which has been in the Rafah area since October, told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland they were contacted by the Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday night to say they are on the list to leave today.

“We are so lucky. We kept checking, twice a day. We are lucky to be alive. It is a great feeling that we are leaving,” he said.

Mr Shaheen thanked the Department of Foreign Affairs, saying “they did a great job”. His family was lucky to be leaving, he said. But 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza “will continue under the nightmare. The terrible war. But for me and for my family, as I said, we are so lucky to be able to go to cross the border.”

Belfast-born Khalid al-Astal, who is currently in Dublin, said his children, who were staying at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, were not on today’s list. He said he is waiting to see whether they will be on tomorrow’s departure list. He last spoke with his two young children by phone yesterday. “It’s difficult to contact them because of the connection,” he said.

After meetings in Cairo with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry and Arab League representatives, Mr Martin travels to Tel Aviv on Wednesday night for meetings on Thursday with Israeli representatives. He will meet later on Thursday with representatives of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah in the West Bank.

The Tánaiste said he will continue to work to ensure all those who want to leave Gaza are facilitated and supported in leaving.

He went on to say he will also press for Hamas to release Israeli-Irish girl Emily Hand, who is presumed to have been taken hostage during the October 7th attacks. Emily turns nine on Friday.

In relation to Emily Hand, the Tánaiste said: “I met with the family before leaving so I’m very focused on that particular issue. As an Irish eight-year-old citizen I think it’s imperative that she is released and indeed all hostages and particularly the children who have been abducted.”

Mr Martin said he will press the need for a ceasefire to half the violence, saying he hoped to work with regional leaders on a “pathway forward” for the conflict.

“Ultimately there will have be a political process on this issue to create a sustainable pathway for peace so that people can live in harmony in the region,” he said.

He hoped to assess the situation in the West Bank with the Palestinian Authority, saying regional escalation was a “big concern” for everyone involved.