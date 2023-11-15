First Irish departing Gaza after opening of Rafah crossing into Egypt

File photograph of people on the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Photograph: Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times

A first group of Irish citizens and dependants has been cleared to exit through the Rafah crossing from Gaza into Egypt this morning, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said.

Arrangements are in place for staff from the Irish Embassy in Cairo to meet them and to provide them with consular assistance and support, including with onward travel to Ireland.

“We expect additional Irish citizens and dependants in Gaza to be on the list in the coming days,” a Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman said.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that all those who wish to do so will be able to exit as soon as possible.”

Among those who will leave Gaza this morning is Ibrahim Alagha, his wife and three children, who are all Irish citizens. They were in Gaza City for an extended holiday when Israel began its bombardment. They have since become stranded in the conflict zone and have been waiting to exit Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

Mr Alagha (38), who is currently based in the south of the Gaza Strip, said his children aged eight, four and three, are “always asking for food or water that we don’t have”.

Mr Alagha moved to Ireland 15 years ago and had been working as an electronic engineer, living with his wife and children in Blanchardstown. He and his family came to Gaza in June on an extended holiday to visit relatives.

They fled their apartment in Gaza city last month to move in with his parents in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern end of the Gaza Strip.

He arrived in Rafah at 7am local time with his family. “I’ve only fuel for one journey. I couldn’t afford any surprises,” he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

Fortunately the short journey from Khan Yunis was uneventful, he added.

He said he had “mixed feelings” about going back to “normal life” as he was leaving behind “friends” and “memories” in Gaza.

Hopes for a breakthrough allowing dozens of Irish citizens to leave the war-torn Gaza Strip rose last night when Tánaiste Micheál Martin said “quite a number” had been put on a list to enter Egypt on Wednesday.

Arriving in Cairo early this morning for two days of talks on the Israel-Hamas war, Mr Martin said the situation remained “very fluid” but expressed the hope that Irish citizens can “make it through” the Rafah Crossing to Egypt today.

With as many as 40 holders of Irish passports unable to leave to leave Gaza since the hostilities began more than five weeks ago, between 20 and 30 Irish nationals are understood to be on the latest list for imminent departure into Egypt.

These would be the first Irish nationals to leave Gaza since the Israeli military campaign started, in response to the Hamas attacks that killed some 1,200 Israelis on October 7th. The death toll in Gaza now exceeds 11,000, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory.

“I’m very pleased that a number of our Irish citizens are on the list today – Wednesday – to come through the crossing at Rafah. This is very welcome news,” Mr Martin told reporters after 2am in Cairo as he arrived from Dublin.

“We will continue to work on the remaining Irish citizens to get them through. That’s one of my priorities for the visit this week.”

Irish national Ayman Shaheen, along with his wife Suha, daughter Rawan (19) and son Ibrahim (12), is hopeful of getting through the Rafah crossing today.

The family, which has been in the Rafah area since October, told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that they were contacted by the Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday night to say they are on the list to leave today.

“We are so lucky. We kept checking, twice a day. We are lucky to be alive. It is a great feeling that we are leaving,” he said.

Mr Shaheen thanked the Department of Foreign Affairs, saying “they did a great job”. His family was lucky to be leaving, he said. But 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza “will continue under the nightmare. The terrible war. But for me and for my family, as I said, we are so lucky to be able to go to cross the border.”

The family is 4km from the border crossing at present. Mr Shaheen said he has a friend with a car who will drive them to the crossing. It is dangerous, “but we have to do it”. He anticipates that it will take an hour to cross through the border station and once they are on the Egyptian side they will be met by officials from the Irish embassy in Cairo.

“It’s an excellent feeling. Finally, we’ll do it. We will cross the border. You feel like God has chosen you to survive. It’s a great feeling we are leaving.

“Everything in Gaza is upside down. It is a hell to be honest. It is hard to find food, hard to find water. It’s hard for everyone. I am lucky. I am so happy that I am going to leave.”

Belfast-born Khalid al-Astal, who is currently in Dublin, said his children, who are staying at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, are not on today’s list. He said he is waiting to see whether they will be on tomorrow’s departure list. He last spoke with his two young children by phone yesterday. “It’s difficult to contact them because of the connection,” he said.

After meetings in Cairo with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry and Arab League representatives, Mr Martin travels to Tel Aviv on Wednesday night for meetings on Thursday with Israeli representatives. He will meet later on Thursday with representatives of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah in the West Bank.

The Tánaiste said he will continue to work to ensure all those who want to leave Gaza are facilitated and supported in leaving.

He went on to say he will also press for Hamas to release Israeli-Irish girl Emily Hand, who is presumed to have been taken hostage during the October 7th attacks. Emily turns nine on Friday.

“I can’t give you precise numbers but it is good news that quite a number of Irish citizens are on that list and there will be obviously further crossing, further groups of Irish citizens that we’re also working on,” Mr Martin said.

“Obviously that will be part of engagements this week as well to make sure that we can get Irish citizens out as quickly as we possibly can.”

In relation to Emily Hand, the Tánaiste said: “I met with the family before leaving so I’m very focused on that particular issue. As Irish eight-year-old citizen I think it’s imperative that she is released and indeed all hostages and particularly the children who have been abducted.”

Mr Martin said he will press the need for a ceasefire to half the violence, saying he hoped to work with regional leaders on a “pathway forward” for the conflict.

“Ultimately there will have be a political process on this issue to create a sustainable pathway for peace so that people can live in harmony in the region,” he said.

He hoped to assess the situation in the West Bank with the Palestinian Authority, saying regional escalation was a “big concern” for everyone involved.