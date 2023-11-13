Monday’s Top Stories: Storm Debi leaves 50,000 homes and businesses without power, death of Co Clare couple investigated

Storm Debi: More than 50,000 without power as status red wind warnings in force
Met Éireann is warning of a ‘potential danger to life’ due to powerful wind gusts from Storm Debi and severe disruption to roads and public transport is expected.
More than 50,000 homes homes and businesses are without power as Red weather warnings are in place for 10 counties until 7am and 9am.
Schools and preschools in 20 counties where status red and orange wind alerts are in place have been told not to open until 10am. You can follow our live updates here.
- Temple Street managers gave warning about surgeon’s competence a year before serious incidents: Children’s Health Ireland was warned about the competence of Temple Street orthopaedic surgeon Connor Green a year before serious incidents occurred in operations he performed.
- Death of couple in Co Clare investigated as murder-suicide: Gardaí investigating the deaths of married couple, Claire and Joe Collins, are treating the case as a murder-suicide. Detectives believe Mr Collins (54) killed his wife (51), who was found dead in a bedroom of their Co Clare home, and then took his own life in an outhouse at the detached bungalow.
- ‘Serious shortcomings’ in how women and children are protected from violence – report: Serious “shortcomings” in how women and children in the State are protected from violence and murder are identified in a Council of Europe report published on Monday.
- Dr Muiris Houston: Mounting evidence that Covid-19 targets the heart: Covid-19 hasn’t gone away. But, almost four years after it was first identified, the infectious disease certainly features less in the zeitgeist. People can be forgiven for placing Covid on the back burner of their psyche.
- Gaza hospital shuts down as Israel and Hamas trade fire and claims: Day 37 of the Gaza war was marked by fierce clashes which continued in Gaza City as its largest hospital, Al-Shifa, announced it could no longer treat patients and has shut down.
- One reader’s brave fight against Revolut’s opaque ‘ransom photo’ demands: Being cut off from your finances until you forward your bank a picture of you holding a scribbled note carrying its name and today’s date does not sound like a great leap forward when it comes to banking but it happened to one of our readers and he is not happy about it.
- Why are women who kill regarded as ‘doubly deviant’?
- Spotify’s new deal for artists is a cruel and shallow money trench. There’s also a negative side
- McVerry Trust has been bailing the Government out for a decade. It’s time the favour was repaid
- ‘No timeline’ for delivery of online gender pay gap reporting platform: There is “no timeline” for when a planned online platform for companies to file gender pay gap reports might be in place, according to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.
- Premier League’s success not really a problem for the League of Ireland: 43,881: an all-time attendance record, not only for an FAI Cup final, but for any game between two Irish clubs. It’s not every day you get to be part of history.
