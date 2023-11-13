Monday’s Top Stories: Storm Debi leaves 50,000 homes and businesses without power, death of Co Clare couple investigated

Joe Redmond of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates his side's second goal against Bohemians. St Patrick's Athletic won the match 3-1. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Met Éireann is warning of a ‘potential danger to life’ due to powerful wind gusts from Storm Debi and severe disruption to roads and public transport is expected.

More than 50,000 homes homes and businesses are without power as Red weather warnings are in place for 10 counties until 7am and 9am.

Schools and preschools in 20 counties where status red and orange wind alerts are in place have been told not to open until 10am. You can follow our live updates here.

Gaza hospital shuts down as Israel and Hamas trade fire and claims: Day 37 of the Gaza war was marked by fierce clashes which continued in Gaza City as its largest hospital, Al-Shifa, announced it could no longer treat patients and has shut down.

Pricewatch speaks to a reader who was told by Revolut to enter his PPS number. Photograph: Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/Getty

One reader’s brave fight against Revolut’s opaque ‘ransom photo’ demands: Being cut off from your finances until you forward your bank a picture of you holding a scribbled note carrying its name and today’s date does not sound like a great leap forward when it comes to banking but it happened to one of our readers and he is not happy about it.

‘No timeline’ for delivery of online gender pay gap reporting platform: There is “no timeline” for when a planned online platform for companies to file gender pay gap reports might be in place, according to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

Premier League’s success not really a problem for the League of Ireland: 43,881: an all-time attendance record, not only for an FAI Cup final, but for any game between two Irish clubs. It’s not every day you get to be part of history.

Standard Bearers during during the Royal British Legion Remembrance Sunday service in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

