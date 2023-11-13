IrelandMorning Briefing

Monday’s Top Stories: Storm Debi leaves 50,000 homes and businesses without power, death of Co Clare couple investigated

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Temple Street managers warned about surgeon’s competence a year before serious incidents

Joe Redmond of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates his side's second goal against Bohemians. St Patrick's Athletic won the match 3-1. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Mon Nov 13 2023 - 08:01

Storm Debi: More than 50,000 without power as status red wind warnings in force

Met Éireann is warning of a ‘potential danger to life’ due to powerful wind gusts from Storm Debi and severe disruption to roads and public transport is expected.

More than 50,000 homes homes and businesses are without power as Red weather warnings are in place for 10 counties until 7am and 9am.

Schools and preschools in 20 counties where status red and orange wind alerts are in place have been told not to open until 10am. You can follow our live updates here.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

The Big Read

Pricewatch speaks to a reader who was told by Revolut to enter his PPS number. Photograph: Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/Getty

The best from Opinion

Today's Business

Top Sports news

Picture of the Day

Standard Bearers during during the Royal British Legion Remembrance Sunday service in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES