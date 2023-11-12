Storm Debi: Status red wind warning issued for Clare, east Galway, south Roscommon, Offaly and Westmeath

Met Éireann has issued a status red wind warning for five regions between 3am and 7am on Monday morning, warning of a “potential danger to life” in the areas affected. The forecaster issued status red wind warnings for Clare, east Galway and south Roscommon from 3am to 5am on Monday morning and further status red wind warnings for Offaly and Westmeath between 5am and 7am.

A status red warning is rarely issued but when it is, people in the areas expected to be affected should take action to protect themselves and their properties, Met Éireann said. When it is issued for winds, it means there will be widespread winds with mean speeds in excess of 80km/h in the area and/or widespread gusts with mean speeds in excess of 130km/h.

It has also forecast orange wind warning for 19 counties, beginning at 2am on Monday morning and finishing at 12pm. Storm Debi is predicted to bring “severe and damaging gusts” throughout Monday morning, it said, with a status yellow wind and rain warning issued for the whole country from midnight on Sunday to 3pm on Monday.

The forecaster said it would be “very windy or stormy” on Sunday night and Monday due to Storm Debi, with heavy rain and a chance of “embedded thunderstorms and hail”. It warned road users and pedestrians to be aware of the possibility of fallen branches, localised flooding, including wave overtopping, and hazardous travelling conditions.

The status orange wind warning relates to Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway and Roscommon. Met Éireann said the high winds could cause damage to “exposed and vulnerable structures”. It said travelling conditions could be dangerous and advised of disruption to services and possible damage to power lines.

A status red marine warning has also been issued for Valentia to Loop Head to Slyne Head, valid from 2am to 5am on Monday morning.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has issued a status yellow wind and rain warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry. It is warning of heavy rain and strong winds associated with Storm Debi.