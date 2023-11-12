Orange and yellow weather warnings as Storm Debi to bring ‘windy and stormy’ conditions from tonight

A status yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for the whole country. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for 16 counties, beginning at 2am on Monday morning and finishing at 12pm. Storm Debi is predicted to bring “severe and damaging gusts” throughout Monday morning, with a status yellow wind and rain warning issued for the whole country from midnight on Sunday to 3pm on Monday.

The forecaster said it would be “very windy or stormy” on Sunday night and Monday due to Storm Debi, with heavy rain and a chance of “embedded thunderstorms and hail”. It warned road users and pedestrians to be aware of the possibility of fallen branches, localised flooding, including wave overtopping, and hazardous travelling conditions.

The status orange wind warning relates to Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway. Met Éireann said the high winds could cause damage to “exposed and vulnerable structures”. It said travelling conditions could be dangerous and advised of disruption to services and possible damage to power lines.

A status red marine warning has also been issued for Valentia to Loop Head to Slyne Head, valid from 2am to 5am on Monday morning.

READ MORE

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has issued a status yellow wind and rain warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry. It is warning of heavy rain and strong winds associated with Storm Debi.