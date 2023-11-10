IrelandMorning Briefing

Friday’s top stories: Ashling Murphy’s family welcomes conviction of ‘vicious monster’, Molly Martens felt ‘deranged entitlement’ to Jason Corbett’s children

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including strikes against Gaza hospitals and bodies of man and woman found at Co Clare house

Ashling Murphy's mother Kathleen, sister Amy and father Raymond outside The Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday. Photograph: Collins

Fri Nov 10 2023 - 08:09

Ashling Murphy trial: Family ‘relieved’ at Jozef Puska murder conviction

The brother of Ashling Murphy has described her killer as a “predator” and a “vicious monster” who deserves to be behind bars.

Jozef Puska, (33), a Slovakian national with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, was on Thursday convicted of the murder of Ms Murphy, a 23-year-old schoolteacher.

The Offaly woman was stabbed to death while she was exercising on the Grand Canal near Tullamore, Co Offaly on January 12th, 2022. Mr Puska had denied the murder charge.

Ashling Murphy trial

Molly Martens and Tom Martens sentencing

Molly Martens walks into into the Davidson County Courthouse in Lexington, during the sentencing hearing. Photograph: Jerry Wolford

Israel Hamas conflict

A Palestinian man sits on the debris of collapsed structures destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday, Photograph: Getty images

Top News Stories

READ MORE

Gardaí at the scene where two bodies were found at a house in Kilnaboy, Co Clare on Thursday. Photograph: Eamon Ward

News from around the World

The Big Read

The Irish Government has has said it will appeal any negative finding on Apple’s tax arrangements in Ireland. Photograph: AFP/Getty

Why does the Government not want the €13bn in back taxes from Apple?: The 2016 decision by the European Commission that Apple owed Ireland more than €13 billion in back taxes put the then coalition government in an awkward position for one obvious reason, writes Cliff Taylor.

The best from Opinion

Top Sports news

Martyn Turner

Martyn Turner Cartoon

Martyn Turner

Food highlights

Podcasts

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES