Friday’s top stories: Ashling Murphy’s family welcomes conviction of ‘vicious monster’, Molly Martens felt ‘deranged entitlement’ to Jason Corbett’s children

Ashling Murphy's mother Kathleen, sister Amy and father Raymond outside The Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday. Photograph: Collins

The brother of Ashling Murphy has described her killer as a “predator” and a “vicious monster” who deserves to be behind bars.

Jozef Puska, (33), a Slovakian national with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, was on Thursday convicted of the murder of Ms Murphy, a 23-year-old schoolteacher.

The Offaly woman was stabbed to death while she was exercising on the Grand Canal near Tullamore, Co Offaly on January 12th, 2022. Mr Puska had denied the murder charge.

Jozef Puska: From anonymous father-of-five to notorious killer: Jozef Puska, the man found guilty of the murder of Ashling Murphy, has no history of other violent crimes, nor were any suspicions ever raised about him. It is understood he never had any contact with gardaí aside from a road traffic incident.

'We have evil in this room': Judge tells Jozef Puska he will have 'day of reckoning' for murder of Ashling Murphy: Jozef Puska is facing a life sentence after being convicted by unanimous jury verdict of the murder of Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly early last year.

Molly Martens walks into into the Davidson County Courthouse in Lexington, during the sentencing hearing. Photograph: Jerry Wolford

Molly Martens felt 'deranged entitlement' to Jason Corbett's children, guardianship judge found: Sitting in a red leather booth at Bill's Truck Stop in North Carolina, Brian Shipwash recalls Molly Martens having a "deranged entitlement" to the children of Jason Corbett.

Prosecutor in Molly and Thomas Martens case says justice served 'as best we could': The district attorney whose office prosecuted Molly Martens and her father Thomas Martens over the killing of Jason Corbett has said while he is not happy with the outcome, he believes his office secured justice "as best we could in the circumstances".

A Palestinian man sits on the debris of collapsed structures destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday, Photograph: Getty images

Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks, say officials: Israel launched air strikes on or near at least three hospitals on Friday, further endangering a health system swamped with thousands of casualties and people displaced by Israel's war against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave, Gaza officials have said.

Hizbullah pursues a complicated 'dual strategy' amid Israel-Hamas conflict: Since Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7th, Iran, Hizbullah and other regional allies of the Palestinian militant group have sought to contain the ensuing conflict while putting paramilitary pressure on Israel and the US to call a halt to Israel's onslaught on Gaza.

Gardaí at the scene where two bodies were found at a house in Kilnaboy, Co Clare on Thursday. Photograph: Eamon Ward

Sunak under pressure to sack Suella Braverman over newspaper article: Britain’s home secretary has defied Rishi Sunak by publishing a controversial article attacking the police’s handling of protests without gaining clearance from Downing Street, the prime minister’s spokesperson has confirmed.

The Irish Government has has said it will appeal any negative finding on Apple’s tax arrangements in Ireland. Photograph: AFP/Getty

Why does the Government not want the €13bn in back taxes from Apple?: The 2016 decision by the European Commission that Apple owed Ireland more than €13 billion in back taxes put the then coalition government in an awkward position for one obvious reason, writes Cliff Taylor.

‘I’ve asked the question’ - No decision made on Stephen Kenny’s future ahead of final Euro 2024 qualifier: Stephen Kenny has refused to confirm or deny media reports linking him to the Lincoln City manager’s post, vacant since former Ireland international Mark Kennedy was sacked by the League One club last month.

Stanley Tucci’s perfect martini goes up against Irish versions of the classic cocktail: What has happened to the martini? Once, the noble cocktail consisted of gin, a dash of dry vermouth and a twist of lemon, served ice-cold.

