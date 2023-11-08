Statue of Pat Jennings, Northern Ireland’s ‘greatest sport ambassador’, unveiled

Pat Jennings was present for the unveiling in his native city on Monday evening. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

A statue of Northern Irish goalkeeper Pat Jennings has been unveiled in Newry, Co Down.

Former Northern Ireland players Billy Hamilton and Gerry Armstrong and former Tottenham player Ledley King were among those in attendance for the event, at which BBC NI sports reporter Stephen Watson said Jennings was one of the North’s “greatest sporting ambassadors”.

Jennings was present for the unveiling in his native city despite falling ill at a match between Tottenham and Chelsea in London on Monday evening.

The 78-year-old made 119 appearances for Northern Ireland, making his international debut against Wales along with George Best in April 1964. During his 23-year career, he played for Newry Town, Watford and won the FA Cup with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Jennings was named by the Football Writers’ Associations as its footballer of the year in 1973.

Speaking at Wednesday’s event, Jennings said he “couldn’t believe” he was having a statue dedicated to him.

“I’d have seen people who are getting statues unveiled of them and never thought it would ever happen to me,” he said. “Having said that, I’ve had an unbelievable career in football from leaving here as a 17-year-old to join Watford I never dreamt that I’d be back 60 years later, over 60 years, unveiling a statue.”

Students from Jennings’ former school, St Joseph’s Boys’ High School in Newry, gave the footballer a guard of honour as he arrived.

Former Arsenal player Liam Brady told the crowds gathered that Jennings was a “very special person”.

“He’s been a great friend down through the years, he is probably the best goalkeeper in the world at one time, without any doubt,” he said. “As you say when he left Tottenham, he came to Arsenal and I wanted to be here today to tell everybody that he is an Arsenal player as well.

“And it’s just unique because he’s loved by both Tottenham and Arsenal supporters and I think he’s the only one in the world that can say that.”

Brady added that Jennings had done great work for charity and he agreed with calls for him to be given a knighthood.

King, a former Tottenham captain, said that since his retirement 12 years ago, he’d had the opportunity to get to know Jennings personally.

“I love hearing his stories about the great players that he’s played with and against,” he said.

“One of my favourites was when he represented his country at 41 years old at a World Cup in his last cap against Brazil, which is amazing to hear.”

King said he hoped the statue would “inspire young people that no matter where you come from in the world that you can achieve anything and go on to be the best”.

“And that’s a testament to Pat and to the hard work throughout the years he’s put in.”

Jennings’ wife Eleanor and his children also came to the unveiling, where a song written for the footballer was performed by Tommy Sands. - PA