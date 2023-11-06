Gardaí at the scene of ‘serious’ road traffic collision on Dolphin’s Barn Bridge

A spokesman for the gardaí said it and the emergency services were attending the scene of the incident on the bridge in Dublin 8 on Monday afternoon. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Dolphin’s Barn Bridge in Dublin city centre is currently closed to all traffic as emergency services deal with a “serious” road traffic collision.

“The bridge is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Further updates will issue in due course. No further information is available at this time,” the spokesman said.

Dublin Fire Brigade said its members were also in attendance, describing the collision as “serious”.

Dublin City council’s traffic centre said: “Dolphins Barn closed to traffic for both directions: inbound and outbound between South Circular Road and Dolphin Road / Parnell Road junctions. Use alternative route.”

