Your morning briefing: Plan to fix defective Celtic Tiger-era apartments delayed, flood-hit firms apply for aid and Island’s Edge stout axed

A view of debris and flood water in Newry, Co Down, on Wednesday, after the centre of the town was swamped by floodwater. Dozens of businesses were flooded. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A €2.5 billion scheme to fix defective Celtic Tiger-era apartment blocks may not come on stream during the lifetime of this Government, with the timeline for new laws slipping until the middle of next year at least.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, who secured Cabinet approval for the long-awaited scheme in January, indicated in March that he wanted the legislation to pass “this year”, but that has now been pushed back.

In response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin, Mr O’Brien said he now expects draft legislation in the first half of next year and then the statutory scheme governing payouts to be in place “later in 2024″.

Palestinians wander among debris of buildings that were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza. Photograph: AP

Foreign nationals and injured Palestinians leave Gaza in first evacuation: Foreign nationals and injured Palestinians have begun leaving Gaza for the first time since Israel launched its offensive against the coastal enclave in the wake of the Hamas attack on October 7th.

US president Joe Biden has said he thought there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war after a campaign speech was interrupted by a protester calling for a ceasefire. Analysis: European credibility in the Middle East is in ashes: “Everything we worked for for three years was destroyed in a few days.” That was how a senior official described the destructive effect that the European response to the conflict between Israel and Hamas has had on diplomatic relations with the Middle East, writes Naomi O’Leary.

Woman arrested three months after dinner guests died: Police in Australia have arrested a 49-year-old woman following a meal which left three people dead. Erin Patterson was arrested on Thursday by Victoria Police, three months after the family gathering at her home in Leongatha.

River living: The semi-State transport company CIÉ plans to build 1,000 apartments at Heuston Station

Housing people along the Liffey at a new gateway to Dublin city: Heuston Station, one of the State’s largest transport hubs, presents an impressive façade, with its original 1840s building based on the design of an Italian palazzo. However, this elegant exterior hides acres of underused and inaccessible space, dominated by surface car parking, storage sheds, and maintenance yards, right alongside, but with no connection to, what should be the area’s greatest asset: the River Liffey, writes Olivia Kelly. You can read the full series of river Liffey articles; Source to Sea, here. https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/the-liffey-source-to-sea/

Friends was not about the 90s, it was about the timeless march to adulthood: Matthew Perry, who died last weekend aged 54, published his memoir almost exactly a year ago to the day. Its opening line reads: “Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.” This kind of tragic irony came to typify the life of the star.

Brianna Parkins on true crime podcasts: Who gets to tell the stories?: The advent of podcasts has given us a lot of things. The gift of overconfidence to lads who think they’re gas craic altogether and the world needs to know, for one. It’s also given us hours of great storytelling, brought attention to injustices and a man with a bag over his head educating us about mental health.

Heineken Ireland axes Island’s Edge stout: Brewer Heineken Ireland has axed its Island’s Edge stout after a multimillion euro marketing campaign failed to lure drinkers to the product.

Brewer Heineken Ireland has axed its Island’s Edge stout after a multimillion euro marketing campaign failed to lure drinkers to the product. Some 6,500 workers paid less than minimum wage ‘illegally’, ESRI study finds: While certain categories of younger workers in the Republic can legally be paid at sub-minimum wage rates, the majority receive higher rates of pay, a new study has indicated. However, the research indicated that some 6,500 workers were currently earning less than the minimum wage for “other reasons” and that that may include “individuals being paid below minimum wage illegally”.

Israel-Hamas conflict: People waiting to see if they will be allowed to cross the into Egypt from Gaza. Photograph: Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times

Sir, – Revulsion at the Hamas atrocities on October 7th are matched now by the sheer horror of Israel’s mass murder of innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza. By perpetrating apartheid policies, war crimes and genocide, Israel has sacrificed all entitlement to international support and sympathy, and dishonoured its own Holocaust dead. Shame on western leaders for condoning this savagery. – Yours, etc,

RORY O’MAHONY, Kilkenny

Toxic by Sarah Ditum: Reappraising the noughties through a feminist lens makes for an uncomfortable read: Toxic, journalist Sarah Ditum’s takedown of noughties misogyny as exemplified by nine female celebrities, starts with an anecdote about an anonymous 16-year-old girl in the US in 2006. The girl was looking at greeting cards in a branch of Target in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when a 33-year-old man, Riccardo Ferrante, crouched beside her and used a digital camera to take pictures up her skirt without her consent or knowledge.

