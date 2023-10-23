Weather warning: Much of Ireland braced for more rain as multiple alerts in place

A status orange rain warning from Met Éireann is in place for Waterford, Wexford and Kilkenny until 4am on Tuesday with much of the rest of the country covered by a status yellow rain warning for the early part of the week.

All told, there are 14 counties where yellow alerts are in place with only Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Meath, Louth and Dublin currently warning free although they are unlikely to be free of rain over the hours ahead.

Rain will be widespread across Munster, Connacht and south Leinster this morning, turning heavy at times particularly across the southeast and midlands where flooding is possible.

People in the areas of Cork which were badly hit by flooding in recent days have been told to be particularly vigilant by Cork County Council.

“Cork County Council is asking areas which were impacted by recent flood events to be conscious of the risk of possible future flooding,” the council said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“Residents in flood-prone areas who have previously been issued with sandbags are advised to take all necessary precautions, considering the forecast.

“Although river levels have dropped over recent days, levels remain elevated. The advice is therefore for people to remain vigilant. Localised heavy downpours are expected, the exact location of which is unknown. It should be noted that surface water drainage systems have limited capacity and localised downpours and flash flooding may overwhelm drainage systems, even where they have been fully cleared. There is also a likelihood of surface water flooding on already saturated ground conditions,” the council statement said.

The rain will gradually spread further to the north and east this afternoon followed by a mix of cloud and isolated showers pushing in from the southwest with temperatures reaching between 10 and 14 degrees.

The rain will continue to affect the north and east of the country into Monday night with scattered showers elsewhere.

Tuesday will bring a mix of cloud and scattered showers but some dry spells at times too with the showers becoming more isolated during the afternoon with some sunny spells developing.

By the middle of the week, however, the rain will return, first to Munster before gradually spreading northeast across the country later on Wednesday with the possibility of heavy and thundery falls and spot flooding.

Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers, some heavy in the west with the early indications for the weekend suggesting more unsettled weather with showers forecast for most counties, some possibly heavy at times too and temperatures likely to reach the low teens.