Your morning briefing: Irish woman shot dead in New York, new rain warning for six counties, Israel steps up airstrikes

The US has warned that there is a risk of a “significant escalation” of attacks against American troops and personnel in the Middle East, as fears intensified that the Israel-Hamas war could broaden into a regional conflict.

Lloyd Austin, the US secretary of defence, said on Sunday he was “concerned about potential escalation” of fighting in the region after militants attacked two military bases housing American troops in Iraq last Thursday.

The aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat camp, in Gaza, on Sunday. Photograph: Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times

Netanyahu refuses to shoulder the blame in wake of Hamas attack: Israel’s military and security chiefs have queued up to take a share of the blame in the two weeks since Hamas militants from Gaza killed more than 1,400 people.

Israel's military and security chiefs have queued up to take a share of the blame in the two weeks since Hamas militants from Gaza killed more than 1,400 people. Thousands march through Dublin in support of Palestine amid conflict in Gaza: Thousands of people have marched through Dublin city centre on Saturday afternoon in support of Palestinians and in opposition to Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Thousands of people have marched through Dublin city centre on Saturday afternoon in support of Palestinians and in opposition to Israel's military actions in Gaza. Israeli ambassador to Ireland accuses President Higgins of repeating 'misinformation': The Israeli ambassador to Ireland, Dana Erlich, has accused President Michael D Higgins of repeating "misinformation" in relation to the Israel-Hamas war and said the effect of his comments were "inflammatory".

Ursula von der Leyen’s solo run on Israel has damaged the EU: It seems trivial to talk about the European Union’s reputation at this moment but it does matter. As Israel geared up to drop countless bombs on Gaza, teed up a ground invasion, and used dehumanising, genocidal language such as “children of darkness” and “the law of the jungle”, any decent, peace-loving person was rightly horrified about what would obviously follow. Someone needed to shout stop, writes Una Mullally.

Denise Morgan, from Tullyallen in Co Louth, was shot in a New York apartment

Ukraine says six killed in Russian missile attack on Kharkiv postal centre: Six people have been killed and at least 14 injured in a Russian missile attack that hit a postal distribution centre in the war-devastated northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials have sai d

Six people have been killed and at least 14 injured in a Russian missile attack that hit a postal distribution centre in the war-devastated northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials have said. Swiss general election signals shift to the right: Switzerland looked set to shift to the right in its national elections on Sunday, as concerns about immigration and political correctness trumped fears about climate change and melting glaciers.

The physical challenges of winter could see you having to visit the doctor more than usual. Photograph: iStockphoto

Ten ways to reduce the costs of winter, the most expensive season: Winter is upon us and, without wanting to be overly gloomy, we have at least six months of dark, cold and rainy days ahead, with maybe even the odd flurry of snow if we’re lucky (or unlucky, depending on how you view the white stuff).

What the first comedian to be cancelled teaches us about greed, taxes and relationships: Capitalism has brought us some good things but it also has a habit of making us act against our moral principles and pitting us against one another.

Ken Early: Has there ever been a worse time to be a goalkeeper?: Chelsea v Arsenal: a game featuring the three most expensive players in the Premier League. Few in the end would have come away dazzled by the three deep-lying midfield galacticos. Instead you were left wondering if there has ever been a worse time to be a goalkeeper.

In the 1990 movie The Grifters there is a famous scene where Anjelica Huston's character Lily Dillon is alone in a room with Pat Hingle's character Bobo Justus, expecting to be subjected to some kind of punishment beating. Bobo has arrived with a bag of oranges and he tells Lily to get a towel.

Breya Groark (12) and Hugh Egan Kennedy (12) of Xquisite Dance pictured at the City of Dublin Dance Championship at Mountview Youth and Community centre near Coolmine in Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Time for better data on road safety

Sir, – The Minister for Justice is clearly lacking insight if she believes the drop in detections in recent years is due to an improvement in driver behaviour (“Changes in ‘driver behaviour’ responsible for falling road traffic prosecutions, says Minister”, News, October 19th).

There is no data to support her position. An inference can be drawn that there are fewer detections because there are fewer gardaí on the roads to make those detections.

Her bald statement that “speed is still the number one killer” is similarly not supported by any data (I am presuming she meant excessive speed, by the way, she did not specify).

The Road Safety Authority fatality statistics record only date and time, type of road user, their age and the type of road. They do not record speed, vehicle and road condition, consumption of drugs or alcohol or mobile phone use. For pedestrian fatalities, they do not record if there was a footpath, public lighting or if the pedestrian was wearing reflective clothing. Our road traffic fatality statistics, therefore, as they are at present collated, are almost useless and any action based on same is just shooting in the dark. – Yours, etc,

PAUL STACK, Maynooth, Co Kildare.

Breya Groark and Hugh Egan Kennedy (both 12) of Xquisite Dance at the City of Dublin Dance Championship. Photograph: Tom Honan

In The News: Week one of the Ashling Murphy murder trial: what the court heard

The Gone: Is RTÉ taking licence-fee payers for fools by passing this off as Irish drama: With hindsight, the success of Love/Hate was one of the worst things to happen to RTÉ. The show’s popularity – more a result of its surface-level slickness than of the quality of its writing – has convinced the broadcaster that, when it comes to drama, crime is the only game in town.

