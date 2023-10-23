IrelandMorning Briefing

Your morning briefing: Irish woman shot dead in New York, new rain warning for six counties, Israel steps up airstrikes

Ten ways to cut your bills this winter, value of Cork flood relief payments to increase, referee assaulted after GAA match

Israeli forces near border with Gaza. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA

Mon Oct 23 2023 - 08:21

US warns of ‘significant escalation’ as fears grow Israel-Hamas war could spread across region

The US has warned that there is a risk of a “significant escalation” of attacks against American troops and personnel in the Middle East, as fears intensified that the Israel-Hamas war could broaden into a regional conflict.

Lloyd Austin, the US secretary of defence, said on Sunday he was “concerned about potential escalation” of fighting in the region after militants attacked two military bases housing American troops in Iraq last Thursday.

Israel-Hamas conflict

The aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat camp, in Gaza, on Sunday. Photograph: Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times

  • Ursula von der Leyen’s solo run on Israel has damaged the EU: It seems trivial to talk about the European Union’s reputation at this moment but it does matter. As Israel geared up to drop countless bombs on Gaza, teed up a ground invasion, and used dehumanising, genocidal language such as “children of darkness” and “the law of the jungle”, any decent, peace-loving person was rightly horrified about what would obviously follow. Someone needed to shout stop, writes Una Mullally.

Denise Morgan, from Tullyallen in Co Louth, was shot in a New York apartment

  • Irish woman (39) fatally shot in New York: An Irish woman was shot and died in an apartment in New York over the weekend. The woman, who was 39 years old, has been named as Denise Morgan, from Tullyallen in Co Louth.
  • Cork flood relief payments set to exceed €70,000: Business owners whose premises were badly damaged by last week’s floods in east Cork will each be entitled to apply for payments with a maximum “in excess of €70,000″ under a new plan being finalised by Simon Coveney.
  • Flood risk continues with status orange rain warning for Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny: A status orange rain warning is in place from 4am on Monday for Waterford, Wexford and Kilkenny as an unsettled spell of weather in the wake of Storm Babet continues.
  • Expelled from school at 14. Now she is an associate professor in education: Looking back, Hannagh McGinley says, it all began to go wrong when she moved to secondary school. “I just found it a very unsupportive environment,” recalls McGinley, a member of the Traveller community. At primary school in Donegal, she says, there was discrete support from “wonderful” teaching nuns. That all changed when she moved to post-primary in Galway.
  • Expulsions and suspensions climb significantly at second-level schools: The number of young people expelled and suspended from secondary schools has climbed significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic, new figures show.
  • Ireland’s weather today: Cloudy with rain extending across Munster, Connacht and south Leinster this morning, turning heavy at times across the southeast and midlands where flooding is possible. Rain will spread further to the north and east this afternoon, followed by a mix of cloud and isolated showers pushing in from the southwest. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with a moderate southeasterly breeze gradually falling light later this afternoon.

The physical challenges of winter could see you having to visit the doctor more than usual. Photograph: iStockphoto

Breya Groark (12) and Hugh Egan Kennedy (12) of Xquisite Dance pictured at the City of Dublin Dance Championship at Mountview Youth and Community centre near Coolmine in Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Time for better data on road safety

Sir, – The Minister for Justice is clearly lacking insight if she believes the drop in detections in recent years is due to an improvement in driver behaviour (“Changes in ‘driver behaviour’ responsible for falling road traffic prosecutions, says Minister”, News, October 19th).

There is no data to support her position. An inference can be drawn that there are fewer detections because there are fewer gardaí on the roads to make those detections.

Her bald statement that “speed is still the number one killer” is similarly not supported by any data (I am presuming she meant excessive speed, by the way, she did not specify).

The Road Safety Authority fatality statistics record only date and time, type of road user, their age and the type of road. They do not record speed, vehicle and road condition, consumption of drugs or alcohol or mobile phone use. For pedestrian fatalities, they do not record if there was a footpath, public lighting or if the pedestrian was wearing reflective clothing. Our road traffic fatality statistics, therefore, as they are at present collated, are almost useless and any action based on same is just shooting in the dark. – Yours, etc,

PAUL STACK, Maynooth, Co Kildare.

