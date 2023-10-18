Your morning briefing: Hundreds feared dead after Gaza hospital hit; EPA responds to ‘meat’ tweet; and how Ireland has changed since 1973

Over 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told. Photograph: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

Hamas and Israel traded blame over an air strike at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday night that health authorities said killed at least 300 people.

Eyewitnesses described horrific scenes as terrified residents fled the hospital, with a huge fire burning in the compound. Hundreds of people were feared trapped under the rubble.

The Gaza authorities immediately said Israel was responsible for the attack, but in a statement the Israeli army said intelligence analysis had determined conclusively that the blast had been caused by an Islamic Jihad projectile aimed at Israel that fell short, hitting the Al-Ahli Baptist hospital. Islamic Jihad denied the Israeli claim.

Smoke rises from the northern part of the Gaza Strip as a result of an Israeli explosion. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Police officers patrol as supporters leave the King Baudouin Stadium following the Euro 2024 qualifying football match between Belgium and Sweden in Brussels. Photograph: John Thys/AFP via Getty Images

Suspected Brussels gunman who killed two Swedes shot dead by police: A Tunisian gunman suspected of killing two Swedish football fans in Brussels died on Tuesday after being shot by police in a cafe, hours after an attack which Sweden’s prime minister said showed Europe must bolster security to protect itself.

A Tunisian gunman suspected of killing two Swedish football fans in Brussels died on Tuesday after being shot by police in a cafe, hours after an attack which Sweden’s prime minister said showed Europe must bolster security to protect itself. Republican Jim Jordan fails to secure backing for US House speaker in first vote: Republicans in the US House of Representatives will again on Wednesday seek to agree on a new Speaker after another day of disagreement within the party on who should fill the role. The Republican nominee for the post, conservative congressman Jim Jordan, failed to secure sufficient backing from his party colleagues in a vote in the chamber on Tuesday.

The Big Read

A financial planner can look at your finances – income, debt, assets, tax, spending and saving habits etc – and make a plan to support your financial ambitions. Photograph: iStock

Financial planners: What do they do and do you need one?: As teenagers we hated it but as we enter into the hard and confusing slog of adulthood, many of us realise that, actually, it’s quite nice occasionally being told what to do. We have never had more access to information but that means we face a brain-melting range of options and opinions when trying to figure out what is the best approach to a range of challenges, writes Brianna Parkins.

‘I was surprised to discover it is easier to be Irish in Australia than it is in Britain’: In 2016, I moved from Ireland to the UK for the first time. In retrospect, it was not the right call. Following the same man whose job has recently taken me to Australia, I settled with him in a barn in the West Midlands, near Coventry, writes Laura Kennedy.

Close to 1,600 companies to be hit with new 15% corporate tax rate: Close to 1,600 multinationals with operations in the Republic, including 67 with “ultimate parent entities”, will be liable to pay the new 15 per cent corporate tax rate from next year.

Close to 1,600 multinationals with operations in the Republic, including 67 with “ultimate parent entities”, will be liable to pay the new 15 per cent corporate tax rate from next year. Certa opens Ireland’s first HVO biofuel station in Dublin: Fuel supplier Certa has become the first Irish operator to open a HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) renewable diesel fuel station as it pursues a strategy of making the fossil-free biofuel more available to motorists.

Top Sports news

Seán Moran: The GAA has more to be worrying about than the exploits of Irish rugby: For all the disappointment unleashed by the Rugby World Cup exit on Saturday evening, the campaign was by a distance Ireland’s best showing since the tournament began in 1987. It was of course frustrating that for the current team, the quarterfinals continued to prove an insurmountable obstacle.

For all the disappointment unleashed by the Rugby World Cup exit on Saturday evening, the campaign was by a distance Ireland’s best showing since the tournament began in 1987. It was of course frustrating that for the current team, the quarterfinals continued to prove an insurmountable obstacle. Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland’s performance in New Zealand defeat one to be proud of: The reality at the start of any World Cup is that only one team will realise the ambition of winning the tournament. It seems trite but players are encouraged to stay in the here-and-now and that’s exactly what you try to do until the unthinkable happens and you’re dumped out at whatever point along the way.

Letters to the Editor

Israel and Hamas – war in the Middle East

READ MORE

Sir, – President Michael D Higgins’s comments that Ursula von der Leyen’s approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict was “thoughtless and reckless” is spot on, if lacking perhaps some diplomacy in its robust delivery (News, October 17th).

But the reality is Ms von der Leyen was only endorsing what US president Joe Biden said: that Israel has a right to defend itself and a duty to respond. This new construct “duty to respond” is at the core of the difficulty facing western powers, but that response should never put a defenceless civilian population in grave danger, as has happened since the barbaric attack on Israel by Hamas.

There has to be a better way to root out Hamas without inflicting death and destruction on innocent Palestinian people. There is also a paramount duty to respond to their humanitarian needs now. – Yours, etc,

AIDAN RODDY, Cabinteely, Dublin 18.

Video & Podcast Highlights

In the News: Poland’s political earthquake: What the election results mean for Poles and the rest of the EU: Donald Tusk’s coalition defeat Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party

Music Quiz

The Music Quiz: Who is the oldest person to top the UK singles chart?: Today’s quiz feature a question on which Oscar-nominated actress is set to narrate the audiobook version of Britney Spears forthcoming memoir? Try it here.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters