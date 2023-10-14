Two more people killed on Irish roads brings total for the year to 146

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact them.

Two people have died in separate road crashes bringing the total number of people killed on the State’s roads this year to date to 146. It is 31 more than at this time last year.

A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving two cars on the Dublin Road at Castletroy in Co Limerick at approximately 9.50pm on Friday night.

The man was removed to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead. The male driver, in his 40s, and the woman adult passenger of the one of the cars were removed to University Hospital Limerick, for treatment for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at the time.

The driver of the other car failed to remain at the scene.

READ MORE

The scene of the incident is currently preserved while Garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination.

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact them.

Separately, a man in his 30s died following a crash between a tractor and a car on the M1 northbound in Co Louth between Junctions 12 and 14 at Mooremont at approximately 2am on Saturday.

The man, a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other male occupants (20s & 60s) of the car have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

No other injuries have been reported.

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the M1 between Junctions 12 and 14, during the hours of 1.30am and 2.10am, and who may have camera footage (including dashcam), are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Street Garda station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.