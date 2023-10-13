IrelandMorning Briefing

Your morning briefing: ‘Leave within 24 hours’ Israel tells 1m Palestinians in Gaza, Tina Satchwell murder suspect questioned

Age limit for joining gardaí is lifted to 50, plea deal could avert new trial over killing of Jason Corbett, RTÉ faces insolvency without bailout

Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza city during an Israeli air strike, on Friday morning as the Israeli bombardment continues. Photograph: AFP

Fri Oct 13 2023 - 07:18

Israeli military orders one million in Gaza to evacuate south

Some 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza should move to the enclave’s south within the next 24 hours, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has told the United Nations (UN), the body said late on Thursday. “The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation,” he said.

Kim Damti's mother Jennifer mourns during her funeral at a cemetery in Israel on Thursday. Ms Damyi (22) was one of 260 people killed by Hamas militants at music festival on Saturday. Photograph: EPA

Emily Hand (8) was killed when Hamas militants stormed the Kibbutz she was living on. Photograph CNN screengrab

Anu Talus, chair of European Data Protection Board.

  • Two wrongs do not make a right, they make a vortex of horror: During the slaughter at the Nahal Oz kibbutz last Saturday, terrified residents hiding from Hamas killers pleaded for help on their WhatsApp group. When their phones started pinging with messages in Hebrew telling them the attack was over and it was safe to come out, and they duly did, the gunmen were waiting outside to mow them down. It transpired the killers had used the phones of earlier Israeli victims to lure the people to their deaths.

  • ‘A lot of people feel very detached from the Irish language, there is a sense of resentment’: I never imagined I’d be a teacher, especially not an Irish teacher. I grew up in Dalkey in Dublin. We’d have the cúpla focail at home, but my grandmother was a Gaeilgeoir and she really inspired me. I got kicked out of the Gaeltacht when I was 13. I said one sentence in English – it was very strict. I went back and became cinnire and then príomh cinnire, so I did have a good level of Irish. I did well in the Leaving Cert, but I never really connected with Irish on a deep level.

Martyn Turner, September 13th, 2023

Israel and Hamas – war in the Middle East: A chara, – As we witness the terrible suffering of people in Israel and in Gaza, let us remember that several things can be true at the same time. Nobody can deny that Hamas have committed unimaginable atrocities and that Israel has the right to defend itself from such acts of terrorism. It is also true that the Palestinians have suffered a great deal for decades (both as a result of actions by the state of Israel and because their best interests have not always been served by their own leadership) and Israel does not have the right to target innocent civilians in Gaza or threaten them with starvation. – Is mise,

KAY CHALMERS, Douglas, Cork.

  • Big Brother reboot: you’ll be familiar with this concept from the Dublin rental market: In Tuesday’s episode of the revived Big Brother (Sunday-Friday, Virgin Media 2) a thoughtful housemate named Matty explains the plot of a George Orwell novel to an assortment of housemates who are seemingly ignorant of the provenance of the Big Brother concept. “This guy, George Orwell, in the 1940s wrote a book, a fiction book, about a prediction of what 1974 would be like in 30 years’ time,” says Matty. “He pictured this dystopian society ... He made the phrase ‘Big Brother is always watching you’. So everything you do is regulated. They know where you shop, they know what food you like, they know how much you weigh, they know everything about you and then they control you,” writes Patrick Freyne.

