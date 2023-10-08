Ireland

Teenage pedestrian dies after being struck by car near Listowel, Co Kerry

Driver and three passengers of car are uninjured following Duagh village collision

Sun Oct 8 2023 - 09:24

A pedestrian has died in a collision in Duagh village, near Listowel, Co Kerry, on Saturday night.

The incident took place at around 9.50pm on Saturday on the R555 road. The pedestrian in his late teens was taken to Kerry University Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the car, a woman in her early 20s, and her three passengers, all in their late teens, were uninjured.

The scene is being preserved for a Garda technical examination. The road remains closed, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Anyone travelling on the R555 on Saturday night between 9.30pm and 10pm, and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to gardaí.

