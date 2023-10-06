IrelandMorning Briefing

Mayo woman in hospital after Darwin shooting, Starmer plays down possibility of united Ireland vote under Labour while US condemns ‘horrifying’ attack on Ukraine

A woman looks at John Lavery's painting at the launch of 'Lavery. On Location' at the National Gallery of Ireland, which opens to the public on October 7th. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

Fri Oct 6 2023 - 07:12

Budget 2024: Frantic weekend of talks ahead as deadline looms without agreement

Several Government departments have not yet agreed their spending settlements ahead of next week’s budget, setting up a frantic final few days of negotiations in Government.

Sources with knowledge of the discussions say that only five departments had agreed their spending plans for next year with Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe as of Thursday morning after weeks of sometimes fraught discussions.

The party leaders are due to meet with the two budget ministers on Sunday to sign off on Tuesday’s package, meaning that a flurry of negotiations will take place on Friday and Saturday.

  • As Ireland seeks to upgrade its military, arms manufacturers take interest: Shortly after the Commission on the Defence Forces published its report last year calling for a large increase in military spending, defence contractors around Europe began showing a heightened interest in Ireland
  • Phibsboro crash: Family of Carol Seery (67) was with her at the time of the suspected hit-and-run: The family of a woman (67) who died in a hit and run by a driver in north Dublin were with her at the time and saw the incident. The Irish Times understands that the dead woman, who has been named as Carol Seery, had just finished enjoying a meal with family members in Phibsboro, Dublin 7, when she was fatally struck by a car as she crossed the road at Cross Guns Bridge, shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.
  • Garda roster row: ‘Progress’ reported in new talks: Discussions between Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and the four Garda staff associations are set to reconvene unexpectedly on Friday, raising hopes there could be a breakthrough in the protracted rosters dispute.
  • Irish woman (30s) in serious condition after shooting in north Australia home: A young woman from Mayo is in a serious condition after suffering a gunshot wound at a house in Darwin, Australia. The woman, who is in her 30s and the mother of a young child, has been named locally as Eileen Gibbons from Castlebar.
  • Ireland may opt to pay instead of accepting more refugees under EU deal, Varadkar says: Ireland may opt to give financial contributions to help frontline European Union member states that are dealing with a large number of people arriving irregularly and claiming asylum, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has suggested.
  • Ireland’s weather today: A cloudy and damp start this morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle and some mist and fog patches too. The rain will gradually clear northwards during the afternoon and evening with some hazy sunny spells developing. However, the rain will linger in north Ulster through the evening. Breezy with moderate, occasionally fresh, southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.
  • Happening today: The winners of the TidyTowns competition will be announced, while the The Road Safety Authority will publish a report on Child Casualties. The European Union’s 27 national leaders meet to look for ways to avoid a new migration crisis and address a longer-term challenge of potentially bringing new countries into their bloc.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the summit in Granada: 'Russia will attack by information, disinformation, by fakes. The main challenge that we have, all of us, is to save unity in Europe.' Photograph: Juan Medina/AFP

HSE warned the Department of Health that last year’s allocation was over €2 billion shy of what has needed. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

  • Overspending in HSE is a runaway train, but stopping it is politically unfeasible: If health spending were an organism, it would be a flesh-eating bug, consuming all before it and threatening to gobble up any spare resources available. Despite record budgets over each of the last five years, the health service has been unable to live anywhere within its means. Supplementary budgets have been needed for eight out of the last 10 years, and this year threatens to be one of the biggest, writes Health Editor Paul Cullen.

  • Don’t worry Mr Moneybags, the Government won’t rock the yacht on Budget Day: One Christmas many moons ago, the panto taught us children a lesson about the trickery of an optical illusion. That year, a motorcar was wheeled on to the stage at the Cork Opera House and there followed a high-speed cross-country chase. The car hurtled along twisting roads, bouncing around hairpin bends and dodging trees crouching in its path. We children shrieked in thrilled fright. Afterwards, in the car going home, our mother explained that it was all an illusion, writes Justine McCarthy.

Euro 2028 – an all-island approach

Sir, – Malachy Clerkin gives us an excellent analysis on the forthcoming announcements regarding the joint bid for Euro 2028. While major discussions will take place around the availability of Casement Park, should more concern be focused on Wembley stadium being chosen for the final, and if that venue is prepared, in light of previous episodes of chaos during the Euro 2020 final, which was described in an independent review of the events as a “day of national shame”? – Yours, etc,

PAT SAVAGE, Drogheda, Co Louth.

  • Inside Politics: Will ‘common sense’ policies revive Rishi Sunak’s Tories?: Plus, the economic mood music darkens ahead of Budget Day

