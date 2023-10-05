Woman killed in suspected hit-and-run in Phibsborough, Dublin

Dublin City Council has advised motorists to use alternative routes, if possible. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A section of road remains closed in Phibsborough, north Dublin, on Thursday morning, after a woman was killed in an alleged hit-and-run incident on Wednesday night.

The pedestrian, believed to be in her 60s, was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Phibsborough Road, shortly after 9pm.

The junction at Phibsborough Road and Connaught Street is closed at present, with diversions in place via Connaught Street and Whitworth Road. Dublin City Council has advised motorists to use alternative routes, if possible.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene of the incident on Wednesday night, where the woman was pronounced dead.

A Garda investigation has been launched to identify the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident.