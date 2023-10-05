Quinn Bradly (9) Roisin Keane (8) and Jenny Lynam (7) at the launch of TradFest In Fingal which runs from Jan 24th to 28th. Photograph: Photocall Ireland

The cost of Ireland’s bid to co-host the Euro 2028 – previously put at between €65 million and €93 million – has been “scrutinised in great detail”, with a full-cost benefit analysis carried out, the Department of Tourism and Sport has insisted.

Internal Government documents show how Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe had cast doubt over the financial models underpinning the Euro 2028 bid last April.

Turkey’s withdrawal of their bid to host the 2028 European Championships means the joint UK and Ireland bid should be rubber-stamped by Uefa next Tuesday.

A dull, cloudy and rather wet start is in store. Rain and drizzle are set to spread throughout the country this morning, with some heavy showers in the west and southwest and a slight chance of localised flooding. The rain will ease this afternoon. A blustery day with too with highs of 15 to 18 degrees. Happening today: The CSO will publish the Sexual Violence Survey 2022 – Attitudes to Sexual Violence, the DUP meets this evening to discuss a possible return to Stormont and the Dáil is sitting.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (front) talks to reporters after senators met after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy was ousted. Photograph: Getty

European Union countries reached a breakthrough on Wednesday in years-long negotiations over how to reform migration rules, as diplomats agreed a compromise on how to deal with surges of irregular migration, writes Naomi O'Leary Europe Correspondent. Sunak tries to paint himself as the change-maker as Tories prepare for election: Conservative party leader and British prime minister Rishi Sunak has switched to election mode, using his conference speech to try to cast himself as an agent of change despite his party being in power for the last 13 years, writes Mark Paul in Manchester.

Luke O'Neill: 'Scientists have been participants in the best reality show if all time. Photograph: Philip Doyle

Luke O’Neill: Our scientific journey of discovery is only getting started: I only have a vague memory of my grandmother, Agnes Bourke O’Neill. She died when I was three years old. But two memories stand out. The first is me sitting in her garden on what I still remember as intensely bright green grass, beside some geraniums.I was amazed at how green the grass was and the heady scent coming off the flowers. The second is even more vivid.

Child poverty exists in Ireland, and it will come as no surprise to many that it can also exist in direct provision. Children in our asylum process, regardless of their age or circumstances, receive just €29.80 per week and get no child benefit. While child benefit is described as a universal benefit, it is not universally paid, writes Nick Henderson. Up to 27,000 mortgages held by funds could switch providers, says Central Bank: The Central Bank estimates that up to 27,000 Irish home loans snapped up by international funds in the wake of the financial crisis may be eligible to switch to active lenders under criteria agreed by the mortgage industry last month.

One of three songs Tupac Shakur laid down at Track Studios in North Hollywood on September 6th, 1996, Let's Get It On (Let's Get Ready To Rumble) was unleashed upon the world the following night as Mike Tyson's walkout music for his WBA heavyweight title clash against Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand, writes Dave Hannigan. Ciarán Murphy: Is there such a thing as having too many intercounty players on your club team?: Patrickswell had two players named as Hurler of the Year nominees last Thursday morning. While most of the time keeping the names of your best players out of the papers during game week is a good thing, it would hardly stretch credulity to say that Ballybrown, their opponents in the Limerick senior hurling championship on Sunday, might have been a little intimidated by so high-profile a flexing of muscle 72 or so hours before the teams face each other.

Forget Sinn Féin’s ‘Irish NHS’. We may all be headed for a British HSE: When Sinn Féin launched a document two weeks ago promising “an Irish NHS” within two terms of office, it will have been hoping to foster conversations about a Sinn Féin government and to reassure northern nationalists about healthcare in a united Ireland. In this it has been rather unsuccessful. Most reaction has been gloomy and dismissive, noting the NHS is falling apart and has in effect collapsed in Northern Ireland, partly under Sinn Féin’s watch, writes Newton Emerson.

Letters to the Editor

Sir, – Walking or cycling on the majority of our rural road network is extremely dangerous. The roads are generally narrow with blind corners and no footpaths or cycleways. This means most trips in these areas require the use of a car. To build a network of pedestrian and cycleways around the country connecting all our towns and villages would be prohibitively expensive. By creating a series of one-way roads between all our towns and villages we could use half our existing road infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians. Imagine, with minimal investment, you could cycle or walk to your local village. Yes, there would be objections and challenges to overcome; however, we own the roads and it is up to us to decide how to use them. – Yours, etc, JOHN RUSSELL, Sallins, Co Kildare.

BookTok: a new chapter in publishing: In early 2022 Chapters bookstore closed its doors for what seemed to be the last time. In the wake of the pandemic, after nearly 40 years in business, it announced a clearance sale and customers flocked to pick up last-minute deals and bid farewell to the Dublin store.Almost two years later, on a mild autumn morning, a young woman with a tote bag browses the section nearest the door. She picks up The Gilded Cage, a young adult (YA) fantasy novel by Australian author Lynette Noni, and thumbs through it. Beside The Gilded Cage sit books by Emily Henry, Anthony Doerr, Sarah J Mass – trending authors on BookTok, TikTok’s burgeoning books community, writes Niamh Donnelly.

Rough Beast by Máiría Cahill: angry, traumatised, no-nonsense view of IRA’s inside workings: Many lines in Rough Beast: My Story and the Reality of Sinn Féin jump off the page but one in particular sums up Máiría Cahill’s remarkable and shocking story. She writes that in her struggle to have her sexual abuse claims acknowledged that she was “on a hamster wheel being spun by the IRA”, writes Stephen Walker.

