Your morning briefing: McDonald clear choice for taoiseach, poll finds; Colombian cartel suspected of supplying cocaine seized on ship off Cork

Your Friday morning briefing: Almost a third of voters want Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald as the next taoiseach, a new Irish Times/Ipsos poll has found.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is now the most popular choice to be the next taoiseach, the latest Irish Times/Ipsos opinion poll has found.

When voters were asked who they would prefer to see as taoiseach after the next election, almost a third (32 per cent) opted for Ms McDonald. The Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar were both the choice of 18 per cent each, while 20 per cent of respondents chose none of the three main party leaders.

The poll also finds that just over a quarter of voters (27 per cent) favour a continuation of the present Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Green Coalition after the next election, but more than four in 10 voters want to see Sinn Féin as part of the next government.

MV Matthew moored in Cork which is being searched after a "significant quantity" of suspected drugs were found onboard. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Ryder Cup: Luke Donald makes early statement of intent ahead of colossal clash in Rome: Donald’s decision to include Åberg from the get-go is as much about further backing himself for the audaciously wise move to include the Swede

The shooting sent patients and medics fleeing the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam. Photograph: AP

Rotterdam: Student gunman kills three, including girl (14): A lone gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire in an apartment and a hospital in the Netherlands on Thursday, killing three people including a 14-year-old girl, police have said.

A lone gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire in an apartment and a hospital in the Netherlands on Thursday, killing three people including a 14-year-old girl, police have said. Biden warns a second Trump presidency will threaten democracy: Joe Biden raised the ante in the forthcoming United States presidential election campaign after he said the country's character and future was threatened by the authoritarian values of Donald Trump, his likely opponent.

: Joe Biden raised the ante in the forthcoming United States presidential election campaign after he said the country’s character and future was threatened by the authoritarian values of Donald Trump, his likely opponent. Beijing not taking any chances with gambling capital of world: At the top of Macau’s narrow Rua de Sao Paulo, lined with shops selling almond biscuits, custard tarts and beef jerky, near the Church of St Anthony of Lisbon a small doorway leads into a shady grove. Past a little chapel on the left, a few steps lead down into a walled graveyard known as the Old Protestant Cemetery with just 166 graves, the first of which was that of Mary Morrison from Dublin, writes Denis Staunton in Beijing.

Sinn Féin is maintaining a strong lead in the polls, according to latest Irish Times/Ipsos data

Sinn Féin will have to compromise if McDonald is to make history: If yesterday’s findings of the latest Irish Times/Ipsos opinion poll confirmed that Sinn Féin is maintaining a strong lead in the polls, then today’s data shows that while large numbers of voters have reservations about the party being in power, greater numbers want to see them leading the next government, writes Political Editor Pat Leahy.

Ireland has museums for dinosaurs, country life and rugby. It’s time we had one for women: Just before the first Covid-19 shutdown in the spring of 2020, Epic, the Irish emigration museum, wheeled an empty plinth into the middle of O’Connell Street in Dublin and asked passersby to name a woman who ought to be placed upon it. The question elicited much humming and hawing. The exercise was an eloquent encapsulation of women’s invisibility in the State’s history and its commemorative architecture, with scarcely a monument, a train station or a laneway named after a female who was neither a foreign queen nor a man-made myth, writes Justine McCarthy.

Michael Gambon: Actor was both a cult icon and national treasure: Sir Michael Gambon, who has died in Essex at the age of 82, could make a reasonable claim to be the best Irish and the best English actor of his generation. He made his professional stage debut at the Gate Theatre in Dublin in 1962 and went on work busily at the National Theatre under Laurence Olivier and at the Birmingham Repertory Company, writes Donald Clarke.

Slowdown in mortgage approvals despite ‘strong’ demand for home loans: The number of borrowers approved for home loans in August fell sharply, according to new figures from the BPFI. Data shows the number of mortgages approved fell by 4.5 per cent month-on-month and by 18.2 per cent compared with the same period last year.

House prices edge higher as available second-hand properties tumble, says Daft.ie: In Daft's latest housing market report the property website said prices rose by an average of 1.1 per cent between June and September, down from 3.4 per cent in the previous three-month period.

The state of Dublin

Sir, – Michael McDowell is entirely correct that Dublin City Council bears a significant responsibility for the dereliction and appalling urban design that, to speak frankly, make Dublin an often ugly and unattractive city compared to its European counterparts (Opinion & Analysis, September 27).

It is embarrassing to explain to friends who have moved here that, despite living in one of the most expensive places on the planet, they should not expect action on dereliction and undeveloped sites. This is as true in the suburbs as the centre; with the exception of some postcodes, most of us live in a sprawling mess of housing estates that lack the amenities commonplace elsewhere.

However, discontent with how the council approaches design, architecture, and planning is nothing new; generations of Dubliners have battled with elected and unelected officials hostile to the idea that Dublin should have buildings, plazas, and streetscapes as beautiful as other cities. Therefore, while the call for urgent and significant change in how our capital is run and developed is laudable, the idea that such change will occur any time soon is fanciful.

As with our woeful public transport, our politicians and public service can seem defeated by complex problems and so opt instead for rhetoric and reports over meaningful action. – Yours, etc, ANDREW QUINN,

Clongriffin, Dublin 13.

In the News: Drama at sea: the €157m drugs bust off the Cork coast: How a major drug smuggling operation was thwarted.

RTE’s Today lies between Prime Time and Teletubbies: The days are dark and stormy and the world is frightening and confusing. Thankfully, Today is back on RTÉ One, overseen by soothing Kerry folk figure Dáithí Ó Sé and his platinum-haired, twinkly-eyed television “wife” Sinead Kennedy. They’re here to tell us everything is fine. Frankly that could be another name for this show: Everything is Fine. Doctors could prescribe this to overstimulated teens or pets, writes Patrick Freyne.

