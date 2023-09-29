Your morning briefing: McDonald clear choice for taoiseach, poll finds; Colombian cartel suspected of supplying cocaine seized on ship off Cork

Mary Lou McDonald most popular choice for taoiseach, Irish Times poll finds
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is now the most popular choice to be the next taoiseach, the latest Irish Times/Ipsos opinion poll has found.
When voters were asked who they would prefer to see as taoiseach after the next election, almost a third (32 per cent) opted for Ms McDonald. The Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar were both the choice of 18 per cent each, while 20 per cent of respondents chose none of the three main party leaders.
The poll also finds that just over a quarter of voters (27 per cent) favour a continuation of the present Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Green Coalition after the next election, but more than four in 10 voters want to see Sinn Féin as part of the next government.
Top News Stories
- Cocaine seized on cargo ship off Cork likely supplied by Colombia’s Clan del Golfo cartel: The largest ever haul of cocaine seized in the Republic was probably supplied by the Clan del Golfo cartel in Colombia, Garda sources believe.
- Review of Crumlin spinal surgery finds children with spina bifida needed return to operating theatre: A majority of spina bifida patients undergoing spinal surgery at Crumlin children’s hospital required emergency returns to the operating theatre, a review shows.
- Politicians call for exclusion zones and Defence Forces’ help to tackle threats: Politicians have called for protest exclusion zones around the Dáil and for the Defence Forces to be drafted in because of increased levels of “vitriolic” and “extreme” abuse.
- Dublin homeless numbers reported inaccurately for several months: The number of homeless people in Dublin has been inaccurately reported for several months and possibly longer, The Irish Times has learned.
- Garda Commissioner Drew Harris insists he is ‘willing to compromise’ in rosters dispute: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said he is “willing to compromise” in the dispute with the Garda Representative Association (GRA) after it set out a planned schedule of industrial action and accused the commissioner of being “disrespectful” and having a “dogged single-minded approach”.
- Ireland’s weather today: Friday will be sunny with well-scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, in a mostly light to moderate west to southwest wind, fresher at times in the north and northwest.
- Happening today: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will attend the opening of Intel’s €17 billion Fab 34 at its Leixlip campus in Co Kildare. Work on the facility started in 2019 and led to the creation of 1,600 permanent new roles. It will produce the company’s Intel 4 products. Today will also see the publication of new homelessness figures, the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General, and the funeral of Sarah Mescall (14) who allegedly died following an online challenge.
Top Sports news
- Ryder Cup: Luke Donald makes early statement of intent ahead of colossal clash in Rome: Donald’s decision to include Åberg from the get-go is as much about further backing himself for the audaciously wise move to include the Swede
News from around the World
- Rotterdam: Student gunman kills three, including girl (14): A lone gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire in an apartment and a hospital in the Netherlands on Thursday, killing three people including a 14-year-old girl, police have said.
- Biden warns a second Trump presidency will threaten democracy: Joe Biden raised the ante in the forthcoming United States presidential election campaign after he said the country’s character and future was threatened by the authoritarian values of Donald Trump, his likely opponent.
- Beijing not taking any chances with gambling capital of world: At the top of Macau’s narrow Rua de Sao Paulo, lined with shops selling almond biscuits, custard tarts and beef jerky, near the Church of St Anthony of Lisbon a small doorway leads into a shady grove. Past a little chapel on the left, a few steps lead down into a walled graveyard known as the Old Protestant Cemetery with just 166 graves, the first of which was that of Mary Morrison from Dublin, writes Denis Staunton in Beijing.
The Big Read
Sinn Féin will have to compromise if McDonald is to make history: If yesterday’s findings of the latest Irish Times/Ipsos opinion poll confirmed that Sinn Féin is maintaining a strong lead in the polls, then today’s data shows that while large numbers of voters have reservations about the party being in power, greater numbers want to see them leading the next government, writes Political Editor Pat Leahy.
Jape: ‘I thought music was the only medicine I needed to survive. When I got older I realised this is not entirely true’
Full coverage of the latest Irish Times/Ipsos opinion poll
The best from Opinion
- Ireland has museums for dinosaurs, country life and rugby. It’s time we had one for women: Just before the first Covid-19 shutdown in the spring of 2020, Epic, the Irish emigration museum, wheeled an empty plinth into the middle of O’Connell Street in Dublin and asked passersby to name a woman who ought to be placed upon it. The question elicited much humming and hawing. The exercise was an eloquent encapsulation of women’s invisibility in the State’s history and its commemorative architecture, with scarcely a monument, a train station or a laneway named after a female who was neither a foreign queen nor a man-made myth, writes Justine McCarthy.
Culture highlights
- Michael Gambon: Actor was both a cult icon and national treasure: Sir Michael Gambon, who has died in Essex at the age of 82, could make a reasonable claim to be the best Irish and the best English actor of his generation. He made his professional stage debut at the Gate Theatre in Dublin in 1962 and went on work busily at the National Theatre under Laurence Olivier and at the Birmingham Repertory Company, writes Donald Clarke.
Today's Business
- Slowdown in mortgage approvals despite ‘strong’ demand for home loans: The number of borrowers approved for home loans in August fell sharply, according to new figures from the BPFI. Data shows the number of mortgages approved fell by 4.5 per cent month-on-month and by 18.2 per cent compared with the same period last year.
- House prices edge higher as available second-hand properties tumble, says Daft.ie: In Daft’s latest housing market report the property website said prices rose by an average of 1.1 per cent between June and September, down from 3.4 per cent in the previous three-month period.
Martyn Turner
Letters to the Editor
Sir, – Michael McDowell is entirely correct that Dublin City Council bears a significant responsibility for the dereliction and appalling urban design that, to speak frankly, make Dublin an often ugly and unattractive city compared to its European counterparts (Opinion & Analysis, September 27).
It is embarrassing to explain to friends who have moved here that, despite living in one of the most expensive places on the planet, they should not expect action on dereliction and undeveloped sites. This is as true in the suburbs as the centre; with the exception of some postcodes, most of us live in a sprawling mess of housing estates that lack the amenities commonplace elsewhere.
However, discontent with how the council approaches design, architecture, and planning is nothing new; generations of Dubliners have battled with elected and unelected officials hostile to the idea that Dublin should have buildings, plazas, and streetscapes as beautiful as other cities. Therefore, while the call for urgent and significant change in how our capital is run and developed is laudable, the idea that such change will occur any time soon is fanciful.
As with our woeful public transport, our politicians and public service can seem defeated by complex problems and so opt instead for rhetoric and reports over meaningful action. – Yours, etc, ANDREW QUINN,
Clongriffin, Dublin 13.
Video & Podcast Highlights
- In the News: Drama at sea: the €157m drugs bust off the Cork coast: How a major drug smuggling operation was thwarted.
Review of the day
- RTE’s Today lies between Prime Time and Teletubbies: The days are dark and stormy and the world is frightening and confusing. Thankfully, Today is back on RTÉ One, overseen by soothing Kerry folk figure Dáithí Ó Sé and his platinum-haired, twinkly-eyed television “wife” Sinead Kennedy. They’re here to tell us everything is fine. Frankly that could be another name for this show: Everything is Fine. Doctors could prescribe this to overstimulated teens or pets, writes Patrick Freyne.
