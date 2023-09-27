Your Morning Briefing: Ireland braces for Storm Agnes, Naval Service seizes fleeing drugs container ship

Almost €6.8m is owed in derelict site levies in Dublin city, and there are plans to introduce alcohol breath-test device that stops a vehicle from starting if the driver is over limit.

Gardaí believe a container ship that Army Ranger Wing members were winched on to in stormy conditions on Tuesday is carrying cocaine worth at least tens of millions of euros.

A number of sources told The Irish Times it was possible the haul was worth well in excess of €100 million, though that would only become clear when the boat was properly searched in Cobh, Co Cork on Wednesday.

The large vessel – the Panamanian-registered MV Matthew – was attempting to flee when the Naval Service’s LÉ William Butler Yeats and Air Corps helicopters closed in on it off the Co Cork coast on Tuesday.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit had accused former US president Donald Trump of illegally inflating his assets and net worth. Photograph: AP

Donald Trump found liable for fraud in New York civil case: Donald Trump and his family business were found liable for fraud on Tuesday by a New York judge in state Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit. Accusing the former US president of illegally inflating his assets and net worth by as much as $3.6 billion.

Donald Trump and his family business were found liable for fraud on Tuesday by a New York judge in state Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit. Accusing the former US president of illegally inflating his assets and net worth by as much as $3.6 billion. Canada’s parliamentary speaker resigns after inviting man who fought for a Nazi unit: The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons has resigned after inviting a man who fought for a Nazi military unit during the Second World War to Parliament to attend a speech by the Ukrainian president. Mr Rota introduced Mr Hunka as a war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division.

The Big Read

An Air Corps helicopter hovers above the MV Matthew off the Irish coast yesterday. The vessel was escorted into Cork port after Irish military personal boarded the ship. Photograph: Defence Forces

How Ireland’s lack of naval patrols attracts drug smugglers: Ireland is increasingly viewed as a backdoor smuggling route for drug traffickers looking to tap into the European market. The Garda and Defence Forces surveillance operation put in place to track the Castlemore trawler and a much bigger container vessel off the Irish coast in recent days represents just the latest chapter in the international battle against drug smuggling, writes Conor Lally.

The best from Opinion

Dublin City Council is the only thing standing in the way of a beautiful capital: There has been a lot of commentary in these pages and elsewhere in relation to urban dereliction in Dublin, and the piecemeal and inadequate response to the consequences. To put one matter out of the way immediately, there is no – absolutely no – constitutional issue based on a property rights argument in tackling dereliction, underutilisation, or inordinate delay in the case of urban land, writes Michael McDowell.

‘In the early 20th century Irish families lived in bedsits. Now we have 10 or 12 students or migrants in one small apartment’: Emilio Maira moved to Ireland in September 2020. Growing up in a small mining town in the north of Spain, he saw how dangerous his family’s work could be, and learned the importance of being in a union.

Emilio Maira moved to Ireland in September 2020. Growing up in a small mining town in the north of Spain, he saw how dangerous his family’s work could be, and learned the importance of being in a union. Brianna Parkins: The Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce has it all – revenge, Taylor Swift and PR Spin: The story has it all – public relations spinning, counter spinning, strategy, revenge and Taylor Swift. A celebrity divorce that has drawn comparison to Game of Thrones due to apparent displays of underhanded tactics and power.

Consumers face high green electricity prices after latest auction: Homes and businesses face increased bills for future renewable electricity following the latest round of supply contracts awarded by the State to solar and onshore wind generators.

Homes and businesses face increased bills for future renewable electricity following the latest round of supply contracts awarded by the State to solar and onshore wind generators. Submitting your tax returns: What mistakes do you need to avoid?: The upside to being a self-employed freelancer is that you get to be your own boss. The downside is that you also have to be your boss – plus your own human relations manager, business development manager and finance department, writes Brianna Parkins.

Top Sports news

Gordon D’Arcy: Ireland need knockout-round mindset for remaining Rugby World Cup matches: Shane Lowry provided one of my favourite quotes in sport when he suggested that “everyone tells you how to get to the top of the mountain, but no one ever tells you how to get down the other side”.

Shane Lowry provided one of my favourite quotes in sport when he suggested that “everyone tells you how to get to the top of the mountain, but no one ever tells you how to get down the other side”. Ryder Cup 2023 - everything you need to know: When and where is it on, how can I watch it all and what is the format? All your questions answered.

Martyn Turner

Letters to the Editor

Overreaction to far-right provocations

READ MORE

Sir, – Is it not amazing how semantics can charge the whole meaning of a protest? Those whose protests are for alleged liberal ideals such as Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion, or whatever, are seen as warriors yet those who may be for maintaining conservative ideals are seen as far-right extremists who must therefore be dealt with. We do not call those we support extremists, even though their actions such as blocking roads, throwing dye or defacing buildings are extreme in their execution. Both take sides that the other is against yet we choose to name-call those that we do not like. – Yours, etc,

JOHN BERGIN, Oxton, Wirral, UK.

Video & Podcast Highlights

In the News: Murders have doubled - but is Ireland really more dangerous?: We look behind new CSO crime statistics

Review of the day

We Need to Talk: At the height of the early lockdowns, Dr Tony Holohan’s stature was such that murals were painted in his honour. In his new memoir, he doesn’t shy away from saying when he felt let down by others.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters