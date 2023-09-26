Trawler that ran aground off Wexford coast in suspected drug smuggling operation was bought days earlier in west Cork

The stranded boat is seen off the coast of Blackwater, Co Wexford. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The trawler at the centre of a major security operation involving gardaí, Naval Service and customs after it ran aground off Co Wexford with a suspected large consignment of cocaine left Castletownbere in west Cork on Friday night just hours after it was purchased by an unknown buyer.

The Castlemore, the 21-year-old twin rigger, had been bought by a local fisherman in Castletownbere in 2017 and used to fish for prawn and white fish off the southwest coast but the owner had been trying to sell the boat for the last two years and on Friday, the boat was purchased by an unknown buyer.

The boat left Castletownbere late on Friday night or early Saturday morning and was reported to be headed for Brixham in Devon but local sources in Castletownbere suspect that the vessel headed off to rendezvous with another vessel which had crossed the Atlantic with a consignment of cocaine.

Co Wexford drugs find: The Castlemore, which was sold on Friday and left Castletownbere shortly afterwards

The cocaine was then transferred from the boat that had crossed the Atlantic to the Castlemore in what is known as “coopering” so that when the other boat entered port and was checked by customs officials, they would find nothing while the drugs would be brought ashore by the trawler.

The Castlemore was grounded on a sandback called the Money-Weights Sandbank, 8km off the Co Wexford coast, near Blackwater, 12km north of Rosslare, on Sunday night.

Two men, believed to be from the UK and Eastern European, were rescued from the trawler in poor weather. They remained in custody on Tuesday at Wexford Garda Station after being arrested by gardaí on suspicion of drug smuggling.

The Naval Service and Air Corps were assisting in searching for debris or cargo - possibly bales of drugs - from the stricken trawler, though bad weather was hampering the operation.

While only a search of the trawler could confirm or rule out the presence of drugs on the vessel, the approaching Storm Agnes may delay for that several days. Garda sources said there was also concern the boat would be lost in the stormy conditions.

In the past, some vessels suspected of carrying very large consignments of drugs, and which got into difficulty, were found to be empty when they were final inspected.

Regarding the movements of the Castlemore after it was sold on Friday, a marine source said the trawler had a top speed of eight or nine knots “so she should have been able to make Blackwater in Co Wexford from Castletown in about 20 hours but it seems she only arrived there on Sunday night so she obviously went somewhere else in the meanwhile.

“One local lad was watching the two fellows on board the boat on Friday night, and he said they looked as if they didn’t know one end of a rope from the other. If she was heading for Brixham as they claimed, she would have gone southeast from here but she ended up going north to Wexford.”

According to the source, the size of the Castlemore was significant in that at just 14.9 metres long, it was not legally required to carry a tracking device which is obligatory for all vessels over 15 metres long so they can be tracked by the Naval Service at its base in Haulbowline in Cork Harbour.

“All boats over 15 metres have to carry a tracking device which shows up on a radar screen at Haulbowline every two minutes, so the Navy knows exactly where such vessels are at any one time, but the Castlemore doesn’t have to carry a tracker because she is less than 15 metres,” he said.

The Castlemore, which was sold without a licence to its new owner and was thus not registered when it left Castletownbere on Friday night, also does not have to carry an Automated Identity System (AIS) which automatically broadcasts its position to other ships to avoid collisions.

“Without the AIS, the Castlemore could link up with another vessel off the south coast without it showing up as two boat rendezvousing – where that happened is anyone’s guess, but the Castlemore could have gone up to 100 miles off the coast, no bother.”

According to a fishing source, the purchase of the trawler suggests criminal gangs are exploiting the crisis in the fishing industry where boats are tied up because of reduced quotas as it is the second boat purchased in recent months by gangs seeking to smuggle drugs into Ireland and the UK.

“These gangs know that with boats being tied up because of reduced EU quotas, fellows are trying to offload them.”

It was “a case of criminals exploiting the crisis in the fishing industry,” he said.

The LE William Butler Yeats had been tracking the suspect trawler as part of a Garda-led operation. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

It is understood that the LE William Butler Yeats had been tracking the suspect trawler as part of a Garda-led operation and members of the Garda National Drugs Unit were also on the Naval vessel at the time. The Army Ranger Wing special forces were deployed to help secure the evidence and the vessel.

While the surveillance of the vessel since the weekend involved the Garda and the Naval Service, the intelligence sharing operation that resulted in the trawler being tracked involved an international component. That level of cooperation is common when international vessels suspected of trafficking drugs, at times in tens of millions or even above €100 million, are being monitored for long periods.

The trawler grounded at around 11.30pm on Sunday in poor weather, prompting a major rescue operation involving Rosslare RNLI and the Irish Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter based in Waterford.

The two men arrested were being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, which is used during investigations in suspected organised gang activity. The legislation allows for suspects to be held without charge for up to seven days, though gardaí must apply to the courts for permission to extend the detentions to five days and then again to seven days.

Garda sources said the ability to hold the men, pending further investigations, was crucial as the search operation off the Wexford coast was expected to continue for several days.

The operation lasted more than six hours, with the Rosslare RNLI lifeboat making several attempts to attach a tow-line to the trawler in a huge swell and winds and the RNLI crew were warned by the Naval Service during the operation not to board the trawler or take anyone off.

As Rescue 117 approached the stricken vessel, they were informed that the boat was being tracked by the LE William Butler Yeats and when Rescue 117 eventually winched the two men from the Castlemore, they landed them on the deck of the naval ship where gardaí were waiting for them.