In pictures: The Natural Bodybuilding Federation of Ireland’s National Championships

Natural Bodybuilding Federation Ireland held its 10th annual Irish National Championships at The Helix, in Glasnevin, north Dublin, on Sunday, with a record 148 bodybuilders competing across 21 categories.

The event was first held in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, in 2013, before being moved to Dublin for the first time this year. “We’ve come a long way,” said Jay Robinson, a bodybuilding judge at the National Championships.

Sunday’s event was a sell-out, with up to 1,000 people packing out the Mahony Hall in The Helix.

“It’s down to the community. Each individual who was competing . . . has their own entourage to support them on the day,” Mr Robinson said.

Mr Robinson said that the bodybuilding community in Ireland is “getting bigger and bigger”.

“The gym is an outlet of people to engage in their own training regiment, and then, when they want to showcase their hard work, they compete, and its become more of a community where more and more people are engaging in it,” he added.

Top row: Sharon Keaveney (Masters Women's Figure), Joey Gallagher (Junior Men's Bodybuilding), Pearl Byrne (Masters Women's Figure) and Ellis Morrison (Junior Mens Bodybuilding). Bottom row: Cian McGrady McGuinness (Junior Men's Bodybuilding), Elaine Hyland (Masters Women's Figure), Matthew Jennings (Junior Men's Bodybuilding) and Catriona Leahy (Masters Women's Figure). Photograph: Tom Honan

Competitors in the Junior Men's Bodybuilding contest perform the double-bicep pose. Photograph: Tom Honan

Natalie Bradbury relaxes before competing at the event. Photograph: Tom Honan

Novice Men Bodybuilding competitors posing for the judges. Photograph: Tom Honan

Sarah Desmond applies a spray tan to competitor Callum Roche. Photograph: Tom Honan

Leke Duyile backstage before competing in the Junior Men's Bodybuilding contest. Photograph: Tom Honan

Competitors backstage before the Junior Men's Bodybuilding contest. Photograph: Tom Honan

Chelsea Hanney gets ready for the event. Photograph: Tom Honan

Participants in the Novice Men's Bodybuilding category. Photograph: Tom Honan