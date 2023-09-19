In Pictures: National Ploughing Championships gets off to a wet and muddy start

Wellies were a must on the opening day of the 2023 National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

The three-day event runs until Thursday and is expected to attract close to 300,000 people. The highest attendance figure for a single day was set last year at 115,000.

While the weather on day one proved to be less than ideal, with muddy conditions underfoot, Met Éireann has forecast temperatures of between 12 and 16 degrees for Wednesday along with widespread showers and sunny spells. Thursday looks set to be largely dry with some isolated showers.

President Michael D Higgins opened the event outlining challenges facing the farming sector. There is “no doubt whatsoever” that there will be “big changes” in diet arising from climate change and cost of living pressures, the President said.

Dara Mac Dónaill was there to capture the first day’s action for The Irish Times.

Attendees tackle the mud in the arena area. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Eilín and Neil Murphy from Naas, Co Kildare at the event. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

President Michael D Higgins officially opens the event. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Gerry King from Co Kerry with horses Larry and Elton John, at the Horse Ploughing Championships. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Brothers Cameron (4) and AJ Boland (6) from Gorey, Co Wexford make the most of the bad weather. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Wellington boots were the event's most popular and practical fashion statement. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Extre mulch was laid to cope with the wet condition. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Attendees check out one of the many vehicles on display. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

David Buttler, from Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny stands under his umbrella by a Mann Steam Wagon, owned by the Irish Steam Preservation Society, at the vintage section. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Waterproof overalls and jackets were equally as popular as the wellington boots. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Attendees watch their step as they make their way around the site. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A pair of children splash around in the wet and the mud on day one of the event. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue at the event. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Exhibitors at the event take shelter from the weather. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times