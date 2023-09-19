‘Absolutely no prospect’ of re-opening nitrates derogation, minister says despite IFA push

The divide between the Irish Farmers’ Association and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue regarding the renegotiation of Ireland’s nitrate derogation appeared as wide as ever on Tuesday as the minister said there was “absolutely no prospect” of re-opening the deal.

Irish Farmers’ Association president Tim Cullinan had said he believes European environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius will “relook” at the derogation requirements for Irish farmers.

Speaking from the National Ploughing Championships on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Cullinan said he had met the commissioner in Brussels on Monday. “The commissioner was alarmed and shocked when I explained to him the consequences of the derogation, as well as the importance of the derogation to Irish farmers.

“So he is very concerned and he is awaiting the request from our Taoiseach to come to Ireland.”

READ MORE

Under current arrangements some farmers are allowed to maintain stocking levels suitable to the spread of up to 250kg of organic fertiliser, while others are restricted to 220kg. The designation of which farms can host the higher stocking levels is dictated by efforts farmers themselves make to protect the environment and the likely impact on water quality in the local area.

An Environmental Protection Agency report last June said levels of polluting nitrogen and phosphorus in Irish watercourses arising from human activities such as farming and forestry have risen to unacceptably high levels.

[ Leo Varadkar accused of resorting to ‘childish politics’ in bid to endear Fine Gael to farmers ]

Overall, there was “no significant improvement in the biological quality of our rivers or lakes” last year, the State agency found.

Farmers said following the failure to get extension to the derogation, when the current period expires in January 2026, some of them will be obliged to cull their herds, a move that would make their operations less viable.

Mr McConalogue said that the European Commission had been “crystal clear” that there was “absolutely no prospect” of a renegotiation of derogation requirements. “It was a very difficult renegotiation whereby the Commission were actually looking to reduce it even further than what we ended up with,” he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland separately.

“I put together a submission to the Commission over the summer in consultation with the farm organisations, having engaged very closely with them. But the Commission have been crystal clear to me that there’s absolutely no prospect of it being reopened at the moment. So it’s very clear now that our key objective here is to make sure we all work together, to make sure whenever the current derogation comes up for renegotiation at the end of 2025.

“It’s crucial that we can continue the hard work that’s ongoing to improve water quality.” Mr McConalogue said he too had invited Commissioner Sinkevičius to visit Ireland as had the Taoiseach and Mr Cullinan.

However, the Minister said that the Taoiseach had been very clear in his public comments on the issue of derogation. “The Commission have indicated that there is no renegotiation of that, the Taoiseach has said that publicly. He has also been very clear to me in person as well in terms of the meeting he had with the IFA last week and in terms of the invitation to Commissioner, that is very clearly on the basis that there is a full understanding across government that the Commission have indicated that there is no possibility of renegotiation.

“We’ve a big challenge on our hands now in terms of keeping this derogation. And that challenge is based on making sure that we improve water quality over the next couple of years.”

Mr Cullinan said that in Limerick last week Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had met a young farmer who explained that her situation would mean losing 27 cows, or €60,000, in direct income per year. The Taoiseach had given a commitment that he would relook at the situation, as had the commissioner, said Mr Cullinan.

[ Nitrates decision will not be revisited despite engagement pledge, McConalogue says ]

Change can always be made, he said. He referred to a perception that Mr McConalogue had adopted a stricter line on the nitrates derogation than the Taoiseach.

“The Minister needs to support his Taoiseach here as well, which is very, very important because I don’t believe they are divide[d],” Mr Cullinan said. “And our job as farm leaders is to ensure our Government gives a whole of Government approach here. We have the commissioner, the commissioner himself and his officials willing to come over here to relook at this. And I think that’s what needs to happen.”