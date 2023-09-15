Standing room only as Seán Quinn launches his book in hotel once regarded as jewel in crown of his business empire

Seán Quinn battled his way through the packed function of his former hotel, pint in hand, warmly greeting many of the 1,000 strong plus crowd who rose cheering loudly to give him a standing ovation.

His solicitor Christopher McGettigan, who launched the book, set the tone for the evening when he described the former billionaire as “a scapegoat” to loud cheers, and called on the Government to hold a public inquiry into the events surrounding the collapse of his business empire.

The former billionaire surprised some when he picked the Slieve Russell in Ballyconnell, the hotel once regarded as the jewel in the crown of his business empire, as the venue for the launch of his book Seán Quinn – In My Own Words. He said himself that it was an emotional to return, so much so that his son Seán junior was designated to speak on his behalf. In the end the 77-year-old, who insisted on carrying his own chair onto the stage, was prevailed on to say a few words.

Mr Quinn was clearly among friends on Thursday night, so many of them that it was standing room only, and there wasn’t enough of that as the 1,000 seats in the hotel’s Cranaghan suite were filled long before he arrived at the hotel clutching the hand of his grandson Conor.

Proceedings started late because, according to Gerry Kelly of publishers Red Stripe Press, he was being mobbed in reception by people wanting him to sign copies of the publication.

Seán Quinn pictured at the launch of his book at the Slieve Russell Hotel, Co Cavan. Photograph: Andrew Paton

Seán Quinn junior, who told the crowd that it was “a very emotional night for my father”, thanked those who had supported him for the past 15 years. He himself found the book difficult to read, he said adding that the biggest disappointment for him over recent turbulent years was “being double-crossed by people you considered friends”.

Many people had described his father as a flawed genius but “I am proud to say he is our flawed genius”, he said.

Those present seemed keen to share their admiration for the man who was once Ireland’s richest citizen - until he lost his business after a gamble on contracts for difference at the former Anglo Irish Bank.

Tom Fitzsimons from Cavan said Mr Quinn had not been treated fairly. “Had he been a West Brit he would still be in business. He was not part of the golden circle.”

Joe Crawford from Enniskillen said he had known Seán Quinn since he “drove a tractor and link box”.

“I am a fan,” said Mr Crawford, who insisted that the Border area would have been “a wasteland” without Mr Quinn. Asked whether Mr Quinn had made any mistakes he said: “As George Best said ‘it’s all about the football. Forget the rest’”.

Thomas Maguire “a neighbour from Teemore” said he was glad that the book was out. “It is great to see him getting the truth out”.

He believed the businessman had not received fair play and said he was a humble man and it was wrong to suggest greed brought him down. “I remember him bailing hay with a tractor. Seán Quinn was never greedy. He is a scapegoat,” said Mr Maguire.

Gerry Tuite, a publican from Cavan said Mr Quinn was man who “would give everyone a turn. There are not many families in this region who did not get a few pounds in wages from him. The spinoff for the region was unreal. They say they have 2,000 working [in the former Quinn companies] now but if he was still there it would be 5,000″.

Also present on Thursday night were Mr Quinn’s brother Peter, the former GAA president, and former presidential candidate Seán Gallagher, but no other political figures were spotted.

Last night as he signed copies of his book and shook hands with those who queued to greet him, the man who told Newstalk this week that the hadn’t the price of a bag of spuds seemed right at home.

In his brief few words, Mr Quinn thanked his son Seán junior and his solicitor Mr McGettigan who he said believed justice should lie for everyone “and not just a minority”.

He said he would be “eternally grateful” to all present and those who had supported him over the past seven years

While Seán Quinn publicly apologised to the Sunday Independent journalist Maeve Sheehan for his treatment of her during an interview in advance of his book launch, during Thursday night’s event his solicitor Mr McGettigan accused Ms Sheehan of trying to make the book about herself. He made the remark after a swipe at journalists in general.

Mr Quinn had told Ms Sheehan during her interview with him that she was “just talking s***”. But Mr Quinn told the Fermanagh Herald this week: “I lost my rag and I apologise for it”. He said he had been irritated “but I was wrong. I should have had better wit”.

Meanwhile, shortly ahead of the launch Thursday night’s book launch, Mr Quinn told Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ's Prime Time that Cyril McGuinness, the chief suspect in the attack on businessman Kevin Lunney, was known to him and Seán Quinn junior had socialised with him occasionally.

Mr Lunney was abducted near his home in September 2019, held for several hours in a horsebox, and viciously attacked. The attackers broke his leg, doused him in bleach, and carved the letters QIH into his chest, leaving permanent scars.

Mr McGuinness, a convicted smuggler also known as ‘Dublin Jimmy’, fled Ireland in the wake of the attack and died of an apparent heart attack during a police raid in England in November 2019. Mr Quinn has always denied any involvement in the attack on Mr Lunney, who was a senior executive in Quinn Industrial Holdings, the entity which took control of Quinn company assets in the wake of the collapse of the Quinn corporate empire.