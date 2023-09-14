Met Éireann issues weather warning for heavy rain in the south and east of the country on Thursday night

Met Éireann has issued an orange weather warning for Co Cork on Thursday evening. File photograph of pedestrians battling wind and rain on Patrick’s Bridge in Cork. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney

Much of the east and south of the country is facing into 24 hours of very heavy rain on Thursday night into Friday morning.

Met Éireann has issued an orange weather warning for Co Cork with the likelihood of presistent and heavy rain and localised flooding. The warning is in place from 6pm on Thursday to 6pm on Friday.

An orange weather warning means the possibility of between 50mm and 80mm in 24 hours or between two and three inches of rain.

The latest European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWR) shows 70mm of rain in north Cork by midnight on Saturday morning.

A separate yellow weather warning for rain is being issued for the counties of Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford. The likelihood is for between 30 and 50mms in 24 hours.

The warning is also from 6pm on Thursday to 6pm on Friday.

Any lingering rain will clear eastwards Saturday morning. The afternoon and evening will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers, most frequent in the east.

Sunday is likely to be cloudy and wet with heavy rainfall moving up from the south.