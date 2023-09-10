Westport street assault victim (60) dies in hospital

The clock tower in Westport. Gardaí obtained CCTV footage from the High Street area of the town where the incident occurred. Photograph: iStock

A man who was critically injured in a street altercation in Westport, Co Mayo, in the early hours of Saturday died on Sunday afternoon in hospital.

The victim, named locally as Peter McDermott (60), who lived at Murrisk, Westport, had been on life support in the intensive care unit of Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, since being rushed there by ambulance.

Mr McDermott’s family and other relatives were at his bedside during his final hours.

A State pathologist is due in Castlebar to carry out a postmortem later on Sunday or possibly on Monday.

A man in his 20s held for questioning in connection with an assault has been released by gardaí. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into the incident and are taking statements from witnesses.

Officers have the benefit of CCTV footage from the High Street area of Westport where the incident occurred sometime between 1am and 2am.

Earlier footage from a number of licensed premises in the town is also being studied.

Mr McDermott, who was married, was a native of Co Leitrim but had been living in the Murrisk area, close to the base of Croagh Patrick, for some time.

He is understood to have had farming interests in Co Roscommon.

According to shocked locals in Murrisk, Mr McDermott was industrious and constructed a number of houses in his adopted seaside location.

He is known to have worked in Britain for some time.

Local councillor Christy Hyland said on Sunday his thoughts and the thoughts of the community were with the bereaved.

“What happened is a tragedy for all concerned,” he said.